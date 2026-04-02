Canada’s Major Projects Face Delays But Momentum Is Building: Andrew Lamb Discusses Alberta-Ottawa Energy MOU In The Hub

Speaking recently with The Hub, Andrew Lamb, head of Gowling WLG’s Oil & Gas Group, shared his perspective on the evolving state of Canada’s major energy projects...

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Speaking recently with The Hub, Andrew Lamb, head of Gowling WLG’s Oil & Gas Group, shared his perspective on the evolving state of Canada’s major energy projects, the Major Projects Office and the status of the Alberta-Ottawa memorandum of understanding (MOU).

Across a two-part podcast and article series, the discussion explored how missed targets and persistent regulatory and commercial challenges have delayed key initiatives, even as signs of renewed alignment among stakeholders begin to emerge.

In both the article and a related podcast interview, Andrew highlighted the complexity behind project delays, noting the interplay between regulatory hurdles, market dynamics and execution challenges. At the same time, he emphasized a notable shift in momentum across governments and industry.

“I think there’s definitely momentum, and I think everybody wants to end up in the same place, which is different than it used to be.”

To read the full article and view the podcast, click the link below (subscription may be required):

Read the original article on GowlingWLG.com

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