ARTICLE
7 May 2025

Luis Vázquez Gives Insights Into Mexican Energy Industry | Ep. 23 (Podcast)

Alexa Translations

Contributor

Canada Energy and Natural Resources
Gary Kalaci

On this episode of Firing On All Syllables", Gary Kalaci speaks with Luis Vázquez, the founder and chairman of the Board of Directors of the Diavaz Group.

Luis Vázquez is a chemical engineer who graduated from Ryerson University in Toronto, Canada. He founded the company Diavaz in 1982 which evolved into a Mexican business partnership made up of several business units specializing in oil and gas exploration and production. As former president of the Mexican Natural Gas Association and of Mexico's Chapter of the World Energy Council, Vázquez is a veteran in the Mexican energy industry.

Luis discusses his love for Canada and highlights the significance of natural gas in Mexico, the challenges of building Diavaz, and the importance of taking risks in business.

Gary Kalaci
