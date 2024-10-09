Recent reinterpretation by the Alberta government's Foreign Ownership of Land Administration (FOLA) of the Foreign Ownership of Land Regulations (the Regulations)1 has resulted in restrictions on foreign-controlled corporations and private equity from acquiring, directly or indirectly, fully constructed oil and gas processing facilities and power plants (gas, wind, solar, etc.) without a lengthy (four to eight months) approval process. To our knowledge, the Alberta government has not yet publicized this policy change, and instead provides this information on a direct inquiry basis.

Background

The purpose of the Regulations, in effect since 1979, is to protect social goods, such as rural farming communities and Alberta's food supply, while still encouraging economic investment from abroad.

In support of this objective, the Regulations restrict foreign-controlled corporations and individuals who are not Canadian citizens from acquiring or leasing private land in Alberta outside of cities and towns (Controlled Land). Foreign ownership of a corporation is generally determined by moving up the corporate organization chart until reaching the ultimate individuals with controlling interests. Consistent with Alberta's pro-business reputation, the Regulations contain several exceptions, where a foreign-controlled corporation is permitted to acquire or lease Controlled Land, including for construction of (i) oil and gas pipelines, processing plants, installations, manufacturing plants, marketing plants, and refineries and (ii) a transmission line, power plant or an electric distribution system (collectively Energy Facilities).2 Under the Regulations, these exemptions apply when the purpose is the construction of an Energy Facility.

Notably, Canadian corporations that are listed on a stock exchange in Canada are nevertheless considered under the Regulations to be a foreign-controlled corporation if less than two-thirds of the corporation's directors are Canadian citizens or permanent residents. The two-thirds director residency requirement is an uncommon threshold which results in some corporations which are generally thought of as Canadian being foreign controlled for the purpose of the Regulations.

Further, private equity funds often make use of the exemptions because, while the fund may have majority Canadian investors/equity, it can be difficult, if not impossible, to provide the granular corporate disclosure (up and through the fund investors' corporate structures — information the fund manager may not have access to) necessary to prove this to FOLA. As such, private equity funds are likely to also be impacted by this policy change where they purchase Energy Facilities through an asset transaction.

Historical interpretation and policy change

Based on prior guidance from FOLA, until recently industry has interpreted these exemptions for construction of Energy Facilities to include not just new construction, but the operation and maintenance of existing construction that is already complete.3 This is a practical interpretation of the Regulations — in many cases once an Energy Facility is constructed, there is nothing further that needs to be newly built or developed for that project.

Recent guidance from FOLA to Osler, however, sets out a new, stricter interpretation of these exemptions for construction of Energy Facilities. FOLA advises they are now interpreting these exemptions to apply only to circumstances where new construction or further construction (i.e. expansion or redevelopment) of Energy Facilities is going to occur.4 The result of this strict interpretation is that foreign-controlled corporations would not be permitted to acquire an existing Energy Facility for ongoing operation as a fully-constructed asset, unless they can obtain an Order in Council approved by the Alberta government's cabinet (the committee of the Alberta Premier and the Alberta government ministers). FOLA's website states that, "[t]he timeframe to receive an Order in Council exemption decision varies [...] and can range from four to eight months."5 The process, uncertainty and lengthy timelines to receive an Order in Council is a significant burden compared to what has been, to date, a relatively routine process.

Impact on industry

This policy change has the following practical impacts:

Project-specific transactions: going forward, any sales of a fully constructed Energy Facility to a foreign-controlled corporation may require an Order in Council from the Alberta provincial cabinet prior to closing. This applies to both asset sales and the sale of securities of the special purpose entity that holds a project. As noted above, the Order in Council process has a significant turnaround time (four to eight months) and is generally discretionary and unreviewable. This timeline and approval process adds deal risk, potentially resulting in purchases by foreign-controlled corporations being less appetizing to both vendors and purchasers.

The increased transaction challenges associated with foreign-controlled purchasers of fully constructed Energy Facilities may in turn negatively impact the valuation of Energy Facilities and, by extension, result in developers investing less capital in constructing Energy Facilities (at a time of increasing concern regarding the regulatory stability of Alberta's investment climate for new Energy Facilities).

Company takeovers: for acquisitions by a foreign-controlled corporation of an entire company (a target) that owns fully constructed Energy Facilities, to date, due diligence has not typically involved an analysis of whether the fully constructed Energy Facilities owned by the target would need to be divested or otherwise receive or require an application for an Order in Council. Based on the FOLA Office's policy change, that due diligence would now be prudent, where compliance with the Regulations appears to have become a material regulatory concern.

Lending: lenders should be aware of how the restrictions on the acquisition of fully constructed Energy Facilities by foreign-controlled corporations may impact the sales process and price on any loan enforcement.

To our knowledge, the courts have never interpreted the word "construction" in the context of the Regulations. As such, while FOLA's policy change and new interpretation are practically what is now in effect, it remains open to judicial challenge in the future.

Transactions may qualify for other exemptions in certain cases (e.g. the exemption that permits a foreign-controlled corporation to acquire interests in Controlled Land consisting of not more than two parcels containing, in the aggregate, not more than 20 acres).6 Practically, however, this exemption ends up being narrow, as it limits the size and number of Energy Facilities a foreign-controlled corporation can acquire.

Other narrow exemptions include:

receipt of a federal Investment Canada Act approval, that is required for only the largest transactions (generally over $1.326 billion as of 2024) and

pipeline pump stations, compressor stations and meter stations, and electrical substation sites, depending on their size and how they were acquired.

Penalties and risks

Failure to comply with the Regulations may result in forced divestment/loss of profit, penalties, fees and incarceration.

From an economic perspective, the biggest risk of non-compliance is the forced divestment and loss of profit remedy. If a foreign-controlled corporation acquires, or improperly keeps an interest in Controlled Land contrary to the Regulations, a court may order the judicial sale of the interest in Controlled Land.7 The divested entity is only entitled to be refunded for the amount actually paid for its interest in the Controlled Land, with any profits from the judicial sale being paid to the General Revenue Fund of Alberta.8 Additionally, failure to comply with the Regulations is an offence under the Citizenship Act [PDF] and may result in

a fine of up to $10,000

imprisonment of up to one year or

both fine and imprisonment.9

Liability for fines and imprisonment extends to any officer, director or agent of the corporation who directed, authorized, assented to, acquiesced in, or participated in the offence.10

