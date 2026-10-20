AI Is Making Translation Faster. It’s Also Making It More Complex.

AI can translate more content, faster than ever before.

So translation should be getting simpler.

It isn’t.

As AI translation becomes more capable, organizations have more choices to make. Which technology is right for the work? Where can AI deliver the speed and efficiency you need?

Where does professional expertise still matter? And how do you manage quality, security and risk across it all?

Renato Beninatto, Chairman and Co-Founder of Nimdzi Insights, described the shift in a recent episode of Firing On All Syllables as “moving away from the task of translating words into managing complexity.”

And that complexity is becoming the real challenge.

Why Faster is Creating More Complexity

For years, translation technology has promised the same thing: more speed, greater efficiency and lower costs.

AI is delivering on that promise. But it has also introduced a new set of decisions.

Nimdzi’s 2026 research reflects this shift. The number and variety of technical and linguistic tasks involved in AI-enabled workflows has grown compared with the traditional machine translation and post-editing model.

The challenge is no longer simply translating more content. It’s determining the right approach for the work.

As Renato put it, that growing number of variables creates a “paradox of choice.”

More options can create more opportunity.

They also create more decisions.

Not Every Piece of Content Needs the Same Approach

More capable AI doesn’t mean every translation should follow the same workflow.

For routine, lower-risk content, AI can provide significant gains in speed and efficiency. But as the complexity or stakes increase, so does the importance of professional expertise.

That distinction matters. Using AI effectively means understanding where it fits and what level of professional oversight the work requires.

For some content, speed and efficiency may be the priority. For other work, specialized expertise, regulatory requirements, security or risk may demand a different approach.

In other words, AI isn’t eliminating the need for expertise.

It’s changing where that expertise creates the most value.

Why This Matters Now for Canadian Businesses

As Canada deepens its economic relationship with the European Union, businesses pursuing new markets and opportunities may face growing multilingual requirements.

That creates a challenge beyond simply handling more translation volume. Organizations need to support different languages, content types and business requirements while deciding how AI, automation and professional expertise fit into the process.

As multilingual demand evolves, organizations need the capacity to keep pace and a translation model that can adapt efficiently as needs change.

For Canadian businesses looking beyond their existing markets, flexibility is becoming increasingly important.

A More Adaptable Model

Managing this complexity requires flexibility.

Organizations need the ability to scale translation support as demand changes, access specialized expertise when the work requires it, and apply AI and automation where they can create the most value.

That means building a translation model that can adapt to the work rather than forcing every project through the same process.

The right mix of technology, capacity and professional expertise will depend on what you’re translating, why you’re translating it and what’s at stake.

And as those requirements change, the model needs to change with them.

This is where the right translation partner can help.

Apertera (formerly Alexa Translations) combines Adaptive AI with more than two decades of professional expertise to help organizations navigate that complexity. Our model applies the right mix of technology, capacity and specialized expertise based on what the work requires.

Is Your Translation Model Ready for What’s Next?

As translation demand, technology and business requirements change, understanding where your current model stands is a good place to start.

Download The Translation Capacity Shift: What Canadian Business Leaders Need to Know Now to assess your current approach and identify opportunities to reduce costs, expand capacity and improve access to specialized expertise.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. How can AI translation help organizations manage growing translation demand?

AI translation can increase speed and efficiency, helping organizations handle greater volumes without increasing resources at the same rate. The right approach depends on the content, risk and level of professional expertise required.

2. How can organizations reduce translation costs without sacrificing quality?

A flexible model can help align translation resources with demand, using AI and automation where appropriate while bringing in specialized expertise for complex or high-stakes work.

3. How can organizations add translation capacity without adding permanent headcount?

Organizations can use external support to add capacity, specialized expertise and technology as demand changes. This can complement existing resources while providing greater flexibility during periods of higher demand or for work requiring specialized expertise.