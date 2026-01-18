Toothpod Launches An Innovative, Chewable Dental Hygiene Tablet

Toothpod, a Toronto-based startup, has launched a portable, chewable tablet that anyone can use to clean their teeth. The company was co-founded by Vishar Yaghoubian, an emerging entrepreneurial star from the University of Toronto ("U of T"), who has won over $200,000 in prizes from more than 25 startup competitions. The eight-person company is backed by major investors, including New York hedge fund manager Mark Diker, Dragon's Den star Michele Romanow and Michael Cloutier, a former AstraZeneca Canada president.

Yaghoubian came up with the idea for Toothpod while participating in a startup competition at U of T's Hatchery accelerator. When conducting research for a business idea, Yaghoubian discovered that dental hygiene is a significant issue around the world. In fact, "more than 2 billion people worldwide have untreated, progressive tooth decay." Yaghoubian wanted to address dental hygiene issues by developing a convenient, chewable tablet that anyone could use to clean their teeth, regardless of their access to dental healthcare.

Toothpod contains three all-natural active ingredients: hydroxyapatite, which is a calcium mineral that helps restore tooth enamel; magnolia bark extract, which has been shown to have antimicrobial properties that can help fight against bad breath and tooth decay; and resveratrol, which is an antioxidant found in grapes that has anti-inflammatory properties and supports gum health. The company has received a provisional patent and is currently pursuing clinical studies in Boston to further validate the oral health benefits of the product.

Toothpod will initially be distributed through dental offices and sold directly to consumers through the company's website. Toothpod already has advance orders for half of its initial run of 216,000 pieces, and a second run is underway. The product is currently being manufactured in the United States, but the team plans to open a Canadian manufacturing operation.

The company's initial marketing efforts target consumers in areas with generally robust dental care, but Toothpod also plans to sell the product to governments and non-profit organizations that serve communities with limited access to dental care and clean water.

Author: Laxsega Sivaloganathan, 2025-2026 Articling Student-At-Law

