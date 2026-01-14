Cohere Joins Forces With Thales Canada To Advance Defence-Focused AI

Cohere Inc. ("Cohere"), a Toronto company focused on developing enterprise AI, announced its partnership with Thales Canada Inc. ("Thales"). Thales is a leader in advanced defence and digital technologies, and this partnership signals a meaningful acceleration in Canada's push to strengthen its domestic defence technology ecosystem and a broader shift toward integrating AI into national security infrastructure.

The collaboration is consistent with the federal government's growing focus on defence development, and the partnership aims to bring Cohere's enterprise-grade AI models into Thales' naval and maritime operations. Cohere already has two contracts with the Royal Canadian Navy and is ensuring "operational readiness" for Arctic and offshore patrol ships, joint support ships, minor warships and auxiliary vessels. AI is already being used to "optimize fleet support". Cohere's entry into the defence space and Thales' military experience elevates Canada's role in emerging defence technologies and signals confidence that domestic AI capabilities are mature enough to support mission-critical applications.

Ultimately, the Cohere and Thales partnership reflects the increasing importance of developing domestic AI capabilities alongside Canada's broader defence modernization efforts. As geopolitical pressures and technological demands intensify, collaborations like this will shape how Canada competes, protects and innovates in the years ahead.

