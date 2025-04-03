ARTICLE
3 April 2025

Watch Our New Video On The Governance Of Artificial Intelligence! (Video)

Produced by our in-house team in collaboration with Sarah Legendre Bilodeau from Videns, this video raises the issues of ethics and the responsible use of AI, as well as the importance of understanding how it works to ensure its long-term management.

Watch the third and final video in our series on artificial intelligence:

