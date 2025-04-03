Watch Our New Video On The Governance Of Artificial Intelligence! (Video)

Produced by our in-house team in collaboration with Sarah Legendre Bilodeau from Videns, this video raises the issues of ethics and the responsible use of AI...

Cain Lamarre has been firmly rooted in Quebec since 1877 and shapes the legal landscape with boldness and vision, prioritizing the needs of its clients. With 15 locations across Quebec, Cain Lamarre is the leading specialist to address the realities of the province.

Produced by our in-house team in collaboration with Sarah Legendre Bilodeau from Videns, this video raises the issues of ethics and the responsible use of AI, as well as the importance of understanding how it works to ensure its long-term management.

Watch the third and final video in our series on artificial intelligence:

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.