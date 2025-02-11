ARTICLE
11 February 2025

AI And The Law: A Guide For Canadian Businesses

The rise of AI is quite remarkable as a technological and social phenomenon. It has existed in various forms and applications for years but ever since the release of generative AI tools to the general public, it has entered public discourse in a way previously unforeseen. We now understand that it can and will impact the way we do business, the way we deliver legal and medical services, and the way we manage supply chains or conduct hiring processes. We also understand how it can exacerbate existing risks to cybersecurity and data privacy, and how it may impact the way we view the creation and protection of intellectual property.

The global legal and regulatory landscape was not fully prepared for AI, but there are efforts in many jurisdictions and internationally to adapt to or create new regimes. The EU has led the way as the first jurisdiction to pass comprehensive targeted AI legislation; this will undoubtedly have an impact on Canadian businesses and likely on how our legal landscape will develop.

We have prepared a Guide to AI for Canadian businesses in the hope that it will shed light on key areas that are impacted by AI from a legal perspective and how we can help organizations navigate the current and evolving legal landscape.

