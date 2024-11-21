ARTICLE
21 November 2024

CPD ACCREDITED WEBINAR: The Future Of Client Engagement: AI-Powered Efficiency In Practice (Video)

Canada Technology
Please join Managing Partner Charles Gluckstein for an introduction to Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its potential. During this free CPD Accredited session, Charles will speak about the impact of AI on legal services, improved efficiency and accuracy in data analysis, streamlined processes and automation of routine tasks, predictive analytics for anticipating client needs and preferences, challenges with adoption and implementation, ethical considerations and potential challenges, AI's future outlook, and more.

CPD ACCREDITATION: Please note that this program contains 45 minutes of Substantive content.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

