How To Prevent A Cyber-Attack On Your Business

Cyber security is no longer a luxury for businesses; it's a necessity. The importance of safeguarding business operations and data from cyber threats cannot be overstated. A single breach can result in significant financial loss, damage to reputation, and disruption of services. Our article, written by Crowe MacKay's trusted technology and digital advisors, will explain a cyber-attack and guide you through practical measures to prevent it, ensuring your business remains resilient in an increasingly hostile cyber environment. What is a Cyber-Attack? A cyber-attack is an attempt to disrupt, damage, or gain unauthorized access to computer systems, networks, or devices, generally forfinancial gain. These attacks can happen in different ways, such as tricking people with fake emails (phishing or business email compromise), locking files and asking for money to unlock them (ransomware), or flooding a website with traffic to make it crash (DDoS). A well-known example is the WannaCry attack in 2017, which hit more than 200,000 computers in 150 countries, costing billions in damages. 8 Ways to Prevent a Cyber Attack

Establish a Cyber Security Policy

A well-defined cyber security policy is the first line of defence against cyber threats. Begin by outlining clear cyber security goals and objectives tailored to your organization. This includes defining acceptable use policies, data protection standards, and access controls.

Ensure that these guidelines and procedures are communicated effectively and available to all employees, making them aware of their roles and responsibilities. Regularly update the policy to incorporate new threat intelligence and evolving best practices.

Invest in Employee Training

Human error is often the weakest link in cyber security defences. Employee training is essential for fostering a security-conscious culture within your business.

Equip employees with the knowledge to recognize phishing attempts, suspicious links, business email compromise, and other common cyber threats.

Implement Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA)

Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) adds an extra layer of security, making it much harder for unauthorized users to access sensitive accounts and information. MFA requires users to provide two or more verification factors, such as a password, a one-time passcode sent to their mobile device, biometrics (i.e., fingerprints or facial scans), or a hardware authentication device. Integrate MFA into all critical business systems that support it and encourage employees to use it consistently.

Steps to Implement MFA into Business Systems

Identify Key Systems: Focus on systems handling sensitive data for MFA implementation. Select an MFA Solution: Choose based on ease, integration, scalability, and cost. Your key systems may support MFA natively, or you may choose an external tool to implement MFA. Plan Implementation: Outline a timeline, required resources, and integration strategy. Run a Pilot Test: Trial the solution with a small user group to test for issues and adjust accordingly. Train Users: Ensure users know how to use MFA and understand its security benefits. Implement in Phases: Roll out MFA gradually, starting with critical and key systems. Monitor and Update: Regularly check for issues and update MFA settings as needed.

Backup Data Regularly

In a ransomware attack or data breach, a recent backup ensures you can restore critical information without having to pay a ransom. Follow best practices for data backup, such as:

Automated Backup Solutions: Using automated backup solutions in your systems to create backups on an ongoing basis.

Using automated backup solutions in your systems to create backups on an ongoing basis. Multiple Location Storage: Storing backups in multiple locations, including storing backups offsite or in the cloud.

Storing backups in multiple locations, including storing backups offsite or in the cloud. Encryption Security: Securing the backup files using encryption.

Securing the backup files using encryption. Data Recovery Testing: Testing data recovery processes on a regular basis to ensure that backups are viable and work as intended.

Testing data recovery processes on a regular basis to ensure that backups are viable and work as intended. Multiple Versions: Maintaining different versions of backups to mitigate the risks of data corruption.

Maintaining different versions of backups to mitigate the risks of data corruption. Access Restrictions: Limiting access to backup systems and backup files to authorized personnel only.

Conduct Regular Security Assessments

Security assessments are crucial for identifying vulnerabilities within your network and systems. Internal teams or external experts can perform these assessments. Internal teams are familiar with the organization's infrastructure, while external experts bring a fresh perspective and specialized knowledge.

Regardless of the approach, acting on the assessment findings is imperative. Implement the recommended security measures to address any identified vulnerabilities and enhance overall security.

Comparison of Internal vs. External Teams for Security Assessments

Aspect External Teams Internal Teams Pros Objective Perspective:External teams bring a fresh, unbiased viewpoint free from organizational influences, potentially uncovering vulnerabilities that internal teams might miss. Specialized Expertise:External experts often have extensive experience and are well-versed in the latest security trends, tools, and technologies, delivering high-quality assessments. Scalability:External teams can be scaled up or down based on current project needs, offering flexibility in terms of resource allocation. In-depth Knowledge:Internal teams comprehensively understand the organization's infrastructure, nuances, and specific security needs. Cost-Effective:Using existing staff can be more budget-friendly than hiring external consultants. Quick Response Time:Internal teams are readily accessible, making scheduling assessments and implementing changes easier. Cons Higher Costs:Engaging external consulting firms can be more expensive than internal resources. Limited Familiarity: External teams might require more time to understand the intricate workings of the company's systems Security Concerns:Sharing sensitive information with outside parties poses potential security risks if proper confidentiality measures are not implemented. Potential Bias:Familiarity with the system might result in overlooking specific vulnerabilities, leading to a less objective assessment. Resource Constraints:Using internal teams for assessments could divert attention from their regular duties, potentially affecting overall productivity. Limited Expertise:Internal staff may lack specialized skills or up-to-date knowledge of the latest security threats and technologies.

Have a Secure Network Infrastructure

Establishing a secure network infrastructure is pivotal in defending against cyber threats. Begin by changing any default settings and configurations in your systems and networks. Next, implement a robust firewall to monitor and control incoming and outgoing network traffic to ensure that only authorized connections are permitted.

It is important to practice system hardening, which includes regularly updating and patching all network systems and software to find and fix security gaps and vulnerabilities. Employ encryption protocols, like VPNs, to secure remote access connections.

Additionally, segregate networks to restrict access to sensitive information, limiting overall exposure if a breach does occur. Consistent monitoring of network traffic for anomalies and suspicious activity can provide early detection of potential threats, enabling a swift response to mitigate risks effectively.

Develop an Incident Response Plan

An incident response plan prepares your company to handle cyber-attacks effectively. It should outline roles and responsibilities so everyone knows their part during an incident, who contact in the event of a cyber incident, and include communication strategies to inform stakeholders and customers clearly and quickly.

Recovery procedures should detail steps to contain the breach, eradicate the threat, restore normal operations, and document any lessons learned from the response process. The incident response plan should be regularly reviewed and updated to keep it relevant and effective, and periodically tested to ensure that all team members are aware of their responsibilities and that the plan works as intended.

Partner with Security Experts

Partnering with security experts offers specialized knowledge and up-to-date solutions to protect your business from cyber threats. These experts can provide strategies, conduct thorough assessments, and offer guidance to strengthen your cyber defences, ensuring protection and peace of mind in your company.