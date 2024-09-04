Perceptive Space Raises $3.9 Million To Predict Space Weather Using AI

Perceptive Space, a Canadian aerospace startup, closed a CAD $3.9 million (USD $2.8 million) pre-seed funding round. This marks the company's first external funding to date. The round was led by Panache Ventures, along with a group of investors who specialize in artificial intelligence ("AI") and space tech, including Metaplanet, 7percent Ventures, Mythos Ventures and AIN Ventures.

The Toronto-based startup is led by founder and CEO Padmashri Suresh, a former space weather researcher with a background in tech. The company plans to use the pre-seed funding to accelerate the development of its AI-powered space weather monitoring and prediction software, which it aims to introduce in 2025 to help companies launch and operate satellites more safely.

Space weather, which includes dynamic conditions in the space environment such as solar flares and geomagnetic storms, can severely disrupt satellite operations, communication systems, and terrestrial power grids. For example, in 2022, SpaceX lost 40 Starlink satellites due to a geomagnetic storm.

Currently, space weather information is primarily provided by government agencies such as the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. However, the company claims these forecasts often lack the necessary accuracy, lead times, and decision intelligence needed for modern operations.

Founded in 2022, Perceptive Space aims to provide more accurate space weather forecasts with an "AI-first approach". The company uses AI and sensor fusion to analyze decades of space weather and operational data gathered from the public domain, customers, and partners. This allows the company to provide near real-time updates and improve the accuracy of forecasts. In fact, the company reports that its "AI-based space weather predictions have outperformed traditional models by more than 10 times in accuracy, speed, and reliability at the bench scale."

As satellites are increasingly being used for important applications on Earth, such as facilitating internet access and observing climate change, accurate space weather forecasts are vital to ensure the safety of the space industry and terrestrial operations.

