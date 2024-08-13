Artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming the global business landscape and becoming a strategic imperative for clients, regardless of the industries in which they operate. AI-related innovations and new technologies are emerging at a breakneck pace, and businesses are increasingly developing and deploying more AI solutions and building upon their existing applications. Along with these opportunities come inherent legal risks that you need to consider when incorporating AI in your day-to-day operations. Featuring analysis from our multidisciplinary AI Group, McCarthy Tétrault's Artificial Intelligence Insights Series provides you with valuable insights into important trends in AI, its role in reshaping Canadian industries – from healthcare, to real estate, to banking – and how it could impact your business so you can stay ahead of the curve.

The series will arm you with the information you need to effectively navigate the opportunities and challenges stemming from a variety of AI-related legal issues. What are the risks and key considerations when using AI to inform employment-related decisions? How can financial services institutions most effectively deploy AI within the ever-evolving regulatory landscape? Could AI get you sued? Have you considered all of the privacy-related risks and challenges with respect to AI?

Our series will answer these questions and much more. We'll continue to update this page with the latest content so be sure to bookmark it.

McCarthy Tétrault's AI Group has extensive regional and national experience in privacy, technology, data protection and cybersecurity and a track record in advising key sectors on critical issues in novel and complex areas of law. Our team can help you navigate the privacy and data landscape so you can leverage the value of data, develop responsible AI practices, protect your organization's assets and cement customers' and clients' digital trust.

To view the original article click here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.