25 July 2024

Artificial Intelligence In Legal Practice - Benefits Considerations And Best Practices

Gowling WLG

With the increasing presence of artificial intelligence (AI) in the legal field, ethical and confidentiality issues are more significant than ever. This report by The Center...
Canada Technology
With the increasing presence of artificial intelligence (AI) in the legal field, ethical and confidentiality issues are more significant than ever. This report by The Center – The Voice of the Civil Defense Bar, authored by members of the DRI Center for Law and Public Policy's AI Working Group and contributors including Brent Arnold from Gowling WLG's Toronto office, outlines the advantages, considerations, and best practices for using AI in legal practice.

Click the button below to download the full report:

Artificial intelligence in legal practice : Benefits considerations and best practices

Brent J. Arnold
