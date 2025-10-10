Global Business Reports On Mining In Québec: Q&A With Andrew Disipio

Andrew N. Disipio’s articles from Bennett Jones LLP are most popular:
Andrew Disipio is featured in Global Business Reports' 2025 Québec and Atlantic Canada Mining guide. He talks with GBR in a one-on-one Q&A on:
- recent highlights of Bennett Jones' work with mining clients in Québec;
- what has been driving mining M&A activity; and
- how changes introduced in Québec's 2025-26 budget might affect the mining sector.
Andrew's full interview is available here.
