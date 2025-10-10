ARTICLE
10 October 2025

Global Business Reports On Mining In Québec: Q&A With Andrew Disipio

BJ
Bennett Jones LLP

Contributor

Canada Energy and Natural Resources
Andrew N. Disipio
Andrew Disipio is featured in Global Business Reports' 2025 Québec and Atlantic Canada Mining guide. He talks with GBR in a one-on-one Q&A on:

  • recent highlights of Bennett Jones' work with mining clients in Québec;
  • what has been driving mining M&A activity; and
  • how changes introduced in Québec's 2025-26 budget might affect the mining sector.

Andrew's full interview is available here.

Authors
Andrew N. Disipio
