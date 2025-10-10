Global Business Reports On Mining In Québec: Q&A With Andrew Disipio

Andrew Disipio is featured in Global Business Reports' 2025 Québec and Atlantic Canada Mining guide

Andrew Disipio is featured in Global Business Reports' 2025 Québec and Atlantic Canada Mining guide. He talks with GBR in a one-on-one Q&A on:

recent highlights of Bennett Jones' work with mining clients in Québec;

what has been driving mining M&A activity; and

how changes introduced in Québec's 2025-26 budget might affect the mining sector.

Andrew's full interview is available here.

