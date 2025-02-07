A Flurry Of Mining Announcements In Ontario To Start 2025

The Ontario government launched into 2025 with a series of announcements on mineral exploration, its critical minerals strategy and cooperation with the United States. While we cannot lose sight of the subsequent election call, there is an indication of renewed priority for the sector at Queen's Park.

Mineral Exploration Assessment Work

Ontario's Ministry of Mines is seeking feedback on a set of proposed changes to improve the province's mineral exploration assessment work regime. The changes seek to expand the availability of public geoscience data, clarify requirements and reduce unnecessary administrative work and reporting requirements. The proposed changes were announced on January 16, 2025.

The province is proposing six specific changes targeted at:

streamlining the Technical Standards for Reporting Assessment Work; requiring mandatory reporting of the raw and processed datasets with technical reports; amending expense verification; adding new eligibility requirements to qualify for the grassroots prospecting incentive; changing the timelines for assessment work reporting processes; and allowing for mobilization and demobilization from Québec and Manitoba.

The consultation period on the proposed changes closes on February 18, 2025. Comments can be submitted here.

This proposal comes just over a year after the Ontario government accepted submissions from the public on ways to improve Ontario's mineral exploration assessment work regime. The decision on the consultation was also posted on January 16, 2025.

Fortress Am-Can

On January 13, 2025, Ontario's Premier outlined the province's plan to accelerate strategic resource development to build "Fortress Am-Can", a renewed strategic alliance between Canada and the United States.

The Premier says the partnership will leverage Ontario's advantages to help America as it decouples from China. A new Am-Can Critical Mineral Security Alliance would be established that invests in and builds out American and Canadian critical mineral supply chains, including by significantly expanding Am-Can processing capacity.

Ontario is recommending additional measures as part of Fortress Am-Can, including accelerating federal and provincial regulatory approval timelines for critical mineral projects. The initiative would also designate areas where multiple critical minerals are present or likely as regions of strategic importance to the national security of Canada and the United States. The full list of recommended measures is available here.

Funding for Critical Minerals Supply Chain

The Ontario government announced on January 15, 2025 that it is investing over $7 million in 17 projects to accelerate research, development and commercialization of innovative technologies to help meet the increasing demand for critical minerals.

The funding is being delivered through the Critical Minerals Innovation Fund. The province says this will help stimulate investment in Ontario's critical minerals supply chain and create jobs in the mining sector. Funding provided by the Fund contributes a maximum of 50 percent of eligible project costs up to $500,000 per project.

A Road to the Ring of Fire?

The saga continues without a road, but with continuing indications of progress.

On January 28, 2025, the Ontario entered into a $93 million funding agreement to plan a transmission line to the Ring of Fire, which included a $20 million agreement to support infrastructure, development and community wellness at Aroland First Nation. Aroland First Nation is located 60 km north of Highway 11, near Geraldton, Ontario. It is one of nine First Nation communities impacted by the proposed development of the Ring of Fire. The agreement is the result of 10 years of negotiations.

The highway project was estimated, in government memos a few years ago, to cost at least $2 billion.

