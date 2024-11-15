Beyond Friends: EAP Lessons From Matthew Perry's Legacy Of Helping Others

As family and friends recently paid tribute to Matthew Perry on the one-year anniversary of his untimely passing, I considered honoring his memory with a throw-back post about one of my favorite Friends episodes. But the beloved sitcom star repeatedly made clear that he wanted to be remembered for far more than his work in Hollywood. He hoped to first be remembered for his efforts to help others struggling with addiction—a growing crisis directly impacting both personal and professional relationships.

The Matthew Perry Foundation of Canada

In the years after we came to first know him as Chandler Bing, Perry opened up about his own difficulties with alcohol and opioid addiction in hopes of helping others find their own path to recovery and sobriety. Perry was an individual who opened his own home to those struggling with addiction, served as an interventionist and addiction specialist at a sober living facility, and also testified before Congress about addiction issues. Perry's friends and loved ones are working to honor his legacy by providing hope and a vital lifeline for others.

Last month, the Matthew Perry Foundation of Canada launched with Perry's sister spearheading the organization as its executive director. The Foundation provides housing support, access to mental health counseling, peer support, career support, training and placement services, and financial support for individuals in their first year of recovery. The Foundation also strives to fund research and advocate for the adoption of novel treatment options. Additional information about the Foundation's work is available at https://www.matthewperryfoundation.ca/.

EAP Lessons for Employers

With the growing crisis of addiction, many employers are also looking for ways to provide support through employee assistance programs in furtherance of their drug-free workplace programs. Unfortunately, despite the growing number of EAP options and benefits, employers are reporting underutilization of those services. One of the primary reasons analysts have attributed to this underutilization is the stigma attached to mental health and substance abuse issues.

Overcoming shame and fear to ask for help is easier said than done for many. Indeed, Perry was very open later in life about his own lonely struggles to overcome a secret addiction even as he brought laughter and entertainment to our own living rooms—even as he seemed to have it all. He strived to counteract the stigma of addiction for others by being open and vulnerable about his own experiences.

As we often say on this blog, communication with employees is key. Educating employees about the support options available to them and making clear that the employer prioritizes individual mental health can go a long way in cultivating a positive and supportive work culture. The education piece should begin with the onboarding process, but human resources teams can provide vital support for employees by continuing to disseminate information about the benefits available to them and updates on special programming. Manager training and ensuring flexibility for employees using the EAP services are also imperative.

Perry's Legacy of Hope and Helping

In 2013, People Magazine quoted Perry as saying, "When I die, I'd like Friends to be listed behind helping people." His friends and loved ones are working hard to make sure that he is remembered just as he wished. His legacy of helping others and message of hope can provide important lessons for all of us.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.