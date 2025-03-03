Myron Mallia-Dare Discusses Mergers And Acquisitions In Canada On LumiQ Podcast

Myron Mallia-Dare is featured on a recent LumiQ podcast episode, where he delves into the transformative year for mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in Canada. The discussion covers:

The rebound of Canadian M&A activity in 2024 compared to 2023

The evolving role of private equity in deal financing and execution

Strategic insights into the outlook for 2025

Listen to the full episode: Canadian M&A: 2024 Recap and 2025 Outlook.

