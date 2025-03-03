Myron Mallia-Dare Discusses Mergers And Acquisitions In Canada On LumiQ Podcast

Myron Mallia-Dare is featured on a recent LumiQ podcast episode, where he delves into the transformative year for mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in Canada. The discussion covers:
- The rebound of Canadian M&A activity in 2024 compared to 2023
- The evolving role of private equity in deal financing and execution
- Strategic insights into the outlook for 2025
Listen to the full episode: Canadian M&A: 2024 Recap and 2025 Outlook.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.