Myron Mallia-Dare Discusses Mergers And Acquisitions In Canada On LumiQ Podcast

Myron Mallia-Dare is featured on a recent LumiQ podcast episode, where he delves into the transformative year for mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in Canada.
Myron Mallia-Dare is featured on a recent LumiQ podcast episode, where he delves into the transformative year for mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in Canada. The discussion covers:

  • The rebound of Canadian M&A activity in 2024 compared to 2023
  • The evolving role of private equity in deal financing and execution
  • Strategic insights into the outlook for 2025

Listen to the full episode: Canadian M&A: 2024 Recap and 2025 Outlook.

