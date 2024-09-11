SNDL Announces Successful Bid To Purchase Indiva

SNDL Inc. announced today that, in the context of proceedings pursuant to Indiva Limited's filing under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act (Canada) (the CCAA) and the sales process approved thereunder, the stalking horse bid of SNDL has been chosen as the successful bid in the acquisition of the Indiva Group, subject to approval by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) overseeing the CCAA proceedings.

Bennett Jones is acting as legal counsel to the Indiva Group.

The Bennett Jones team on the transaction includes Mike Shakra, Thomas Gray (Restructuring & Insolvency), Aaron Sonshine, Corey Yermus (Mergers & Acquisitions and Capital Markets) and Karlo Varga (Commercial Transactions).

