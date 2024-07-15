Activate Games Inc. Partners With We Do Play In The U.K. And Ireland

Activate Games Inc. (Activate Games), a Winnipeg-based company known for its immersive gaming experiences, is expanding to the U.K. and Ireland. The company has partnered with We Do Play to open 30 new locations and bring its unique blend of physical activity and gaming to the other side of the pond.

MLT Aikins, led by partner Caitlin Bouché, was pleased to act for Activate Games on this significant transaction.

This expansion is part of a broader strategy that includes opening 20 new locations across the U.S. and Canada in 2024, as well as entering the Dubai market. In November 2023, Activate Games signed an exclusive partnership deal with Dubai-based Majid Al Futtaim Entertainment and was also represented by MLT Aikins.

Co-founded by Adam Schmidt, Activate Games started with an escape room in Winnipeg and has evolved into a larger business model that combines physical activity with gaming. The company's centres feature immersive rooms where players can compete, earn points and enjoy different types of physical challenges. All of the gaming technology is developed and programmed in Winnipeg by a team of around 120 staff members.

This partnership with We Do Play will enable Activate Games to open locations in major cities such as London, Dublin and Manchester by 2025. The company's innovative approach has already garnered significant attention online, with viral videos showcasing its unique gaming experiences. Activate Games aims to continue its global expansion – targeting 70 locations in 10 countries over the next five to 10 years.

Based in Winnipeg, Caitlin B. Bouché practices corporate and commercial law with particular focus in commercial real estate transactions, mergers and acquisitions and commercial leases.

About Activate Games Inc.

Activate is the world's first active-gaming experience where players #EnterTheGame. Activate offers a unique blend of physical activity and gaming that promotes a healthy lifestyle. Each Activate location provides fun and interactive rooms for players to compete, earn stars and track achievements. With its global headquarters located in Winnipeg, Activate now has locations across Canada, the U.S. and now the world.

