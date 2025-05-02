ARTICLE
2 May 2025

Building Legal Success: Jennifer Armstrong On Mentorship, Teamwork, And Work-Life Balance | Ep. 30 (Podcast)

Alexa Translations

Contributor

Alexa Translations logo
Alexa Translations provides A.I.-powered translations for the largest and most prestigious legal, financial, and government institutions. Our unique combination of advanced technology and professionally certified translators deliver tailored solutions with unparalleled quality. Thanks to over two decades of award-winning client success, you can rely on us as a true extension of your team.
Explore Firm Details
On this episode of Firing On All Syllables™, @Gary Kalaci speaks with @Jennifer Armstrong, the General Counsel and Corporate Secretary for the @Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO).
Canada Law Department Performance
Alexa Translations

🔥🎙️ On this episode of Firing On All Syllables", @Gary Kalaci speaks with @Jennifer Armstrong, the General Counsel and Corporate Secretary for the @Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO). Responsible for the Legal, Risk and Regulatory Affairs of the CIRO, Jennifer heads the administration of hearing panels, investment dealer, mutual fund dealer and marketplace membership matters, as well as providing timely advice to the Board of Directors. Having served as Associate General Counsel and Managing Director at @Bank of Montreal (BMO) Financial Group, she oversaw BMO's Canadian Capital Markets legal team and all activities relating to investment dealer activity including trading, equity research, investment banking, mergers and acquisitions and securities regulatory matters.

Join us for this compelling conversation on the future of law and business leadership!

00:00 - Early Career Journey

05:35 - Transition to In-House Practice

09:19 - Balancing Career and Family

12:33 - Leadership Lessons Learned

15:50 - Hiring and Team Dynamics

18:09 - Building Partnerships with External Counsel

24:32 - Rapid Fire Insights

28:13 - Encouraging Regulatory Careers

Originally Published 8 November 2024

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Alexa Translations
Alexa Translations
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More