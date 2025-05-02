Building Legal Success: Jennifer Armstrong On Mentorship, Teamwork, And Work-Life Balance | Ep. 30 (Podcast)

🔥🎙️ On this episode of Firing On All Syllables", @Gary Kalaci speaks with @Jennifer Armstrong, the General Counsel and Corporate Secretary for the @Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO). Responsible for the Legal, Risk and Regulatory Affairs of the CIRO, Jennifer heads the administration of hearing panels, investment dealer, mutual fund dealer and marketplace membership matters, as well as providing timely advice to the Board of Directors. Having served as Associate General Counsel and Managing Director at @Bank of Montreal (BMO) Financial Group, she oversaw BMO's Canadian Capital Markets legal team and all activities relating to investment dealer activity including trading, equity research, investment banking, mergers and acquisitions and securities regulatory matters.

Join us for this compelling conversation on the future of law and business leadership!

00:00 - Early Career Journey

05:35 - Transition to In-House Practice

09:19 - Balancing Career and Family

12:33 - Leadership Lessons Learned

15:50 - Hiring and Team Dynamics

18:09 - Building Partnerships with External Counsel

24:32 - Rapid Fire Insights

28:13 - Encouraging Regulatory Careers

Originally Published 8 November 2024

