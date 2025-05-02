ClaireJohnson: A Journey From Her Upbringing To An Impressive Career In Leadership Roles | Ep. 29 (Podcast)

🔥🎙️ On this episode of Firing On All Syllables", Gary Kalaci sits down with Claire Johnson, CEO of RBC Investor Services. 🎧 Dive into Claire's inspiring journey from her early days at CIBC Mellon to leading TSX Trust and now RBC Investor Services. With over 25 years in executive roles, Claire shares her unique insights on navigating leadership challenges, tackling imposter syndrome, and building resilient teams. She also highlights the people and organizations that shaped her path, including her impactful work with JA Americas.

About Claire

🔹Before joining RBC in 2023, Claire led TSX Trust, driving growth, strengthening culture, and successfully integrating AST Investor Services Inc.

🔹She spent 21 years at CIBC Mellon, advancing from SVP to CFO and more.

🔹A dedicated leader in asset servicing and community support, Claire also serves on the board of JA Americas, fostering financial literacy and career skills for youth. Join us for a powerful conversation on leadership, resilience, and the impact of purpose-driven work!

00:00 - Introduction to Claire Johnson and Junior Achievement

02:04 - Claire's Upbringing and Early Career

05:47 - Navigating Executive Roles and Imposter Syndrome

11:49 - Leadership Philosophy and Team Dynamics

18:08 - Industry Trends and Client-Centric Approaches

30:07 - Balancing Family and Career

34:01 - Final Thoughts and Rapid Fire Questions

Originally Published 12 November 2024

