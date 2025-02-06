Giving Back: Pro Bono Ontario's Legal Support Hotline

Our Associates spent the afternoon volunteering with Pro Bono Ontario's Free Legal Advice Hotline, providing important services to individuals who have essential legal needs but cannot afford a lawyer. By volunteering their time and answering calls on on the legal advice hotline, our firm was able to help make a differencein ensuring Ontarians can access the legal help they need!
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.