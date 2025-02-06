Giving Back: Pro Bono Ontario's Legal Support Hotline

By volunteering their time and answering calls on on the legal advice hotline, our firm was able to help make a differencein ensuring Ontarians can access the legal help they need!

For more than 40 years, we have invested in the success of each of our clients, leading them toward the achievement of their business and legal goals. The team focused nature of our firm means that clients benefit from our collective experience and the tailored approach we bring to each matter. At Fogler, Rubinoff LLP we pride ourselves on our exceptional client service, resourcefulness, and our entrepreneurial spirit. With expertise in over twenty areas of practice and across numerous industries, we see ourselves as a centralized resource for our clients. Our clients include financial institutions, publicly traded corporations, securities dealers, emerging companies, construction companies, real estate developers and lenders, franchisors, First Nations, and family-owned enterprises and individuals. To learn more about how we can assist with your business and legal needs visit: foglers.com.

Our Associates spent the afternoon volunteering with Pro Bono Ontario's Free Legal Advice Hotline, providing important services to individuals who have essential legal needs but cannot afford a lawyer. By volunteering their time and answering calls on on the legal advice hotline, our firm was able to help make a differencein ensuring Ontarians can access the legal help they need!

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.