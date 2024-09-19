ARTICLE
19 September 2024

Telesat Completes $2.54B Funding For Lightspeed Satellite Constellation With Government Support

Telesat Lightspeed is expected to improve high-speed Internet across Canada, support thousands of jobs, grow the economy, and position Canada as a leader in space technology.
On Sept. 13, 2024, Telesat, one of the world's largest satellite operators, announced the completion of $2.54B funding agreements (for its subsidiary, Telesat LEO Inc.) with the Government of Canada and the Government of Québec for its broadband satellite constellation, Telesat Lightspeed network. Telesat Lightspeed is expected to improve high-speed Internet across Canada, support thousands of jobs, grow the economy, and position Canada as a leader in space technology.

BLG represented Telesat in this landmark agreement with a team led by Tim McCormick, that includes Gus Karantzoulis, Olivier Tardif, Pascale Dionne, Vincent Frenette, Tasy Bacolias, Dan Palayew, Tamila Ivanov, Paul Murray, Jordan Bouchard, Laura Costen, Valérie Olivier, Michael Shafarenko, Emily Milana, Briggs Larguinho, Kaliopi Dimitrakoudis, Kate Agyemang, Luca Vita and Kaitlin D'Agostino.

