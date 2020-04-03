This post was originally published March 20, 2020 and was last updated on April 9, 2020 to reflect developments at the New Brunswick Court of Appeal.
In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Courts across Canada have weighed the seriousness of the situation and the importance of prioritizing the health and safety of all court participants, with the principles of open courts and timely access to justice. This balancing exercise resulted in the implementation of a wide range of preventative measures that will help minimizing the spread of the COVID-19 virus across Canada, while allowing the Courts to hear urgent or essential matters during the outbreak. In brief, Canadian Courts have restricted access, suspended or limited their operations, and have consequently suspended prescription or limitation periods, as the case may be.
In this unprecedented period of uncertainty, it has become difficult to easily identify the various exceptional measures implemented in each Canadian province. Therefore, as a recognized leading Canadian litigation law firm and your business partner, Stikeman Elliott offers you the following guide which outlines the measures taken.
We understand that the situation is evolving rapidly, and we will post updates on our website as they become available.
To view the full article please click here.
