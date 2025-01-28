ARTICLE
28 January 2025

Health Canada Consultation On Proposed Amendments To Address Drug And Medical Device Shortages In Canada

BJ
Bennett Jones LLP

Contributor

Bennett Jones LLP logo
Bennett Jones is one of Canada's premier business law firms and home to 500 lawyers and business advisors. With deep experience in complex transactions and litigation matters, the firm is well equipped to advise businesses and investors with Canadian ventures, and connect Canadian businesses and investors with opportunities around the world.
Explore Firm Details
Lexpert Firm Profile
Health Canada is proposing to amend the Food and Drug Regulations, C.R.C., c.870 (the FDRs) and the Medical Device Regulations...
Worldwide Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Ashley Paterson and Julien Sicco
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Health Canada is proposing to amend the Food and Drug Regulations, C.R.C., c.870 (the FDRs) and the Medical Device Regulations, SOR/98-282 (the MDRs) in an effort to avoid pharmaceutical and medical device shortages and discontinuances. Through a consultation process, Health Canada is seeking input on the proposed amendments and draft guides from manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers and other industry stakeholders.

The proposed amendments mirror steps taken in the United States, France and Australia. They aim to better allow Health Canada to detect when there is a shortage risk, intervene proactively to attempt to prevent the shortage, and respond effectively if a shortage occurs.

With respect to pharmaceuticals, Health Canada's proposed amendments would: (1) require market authorization holders to maintain safety stocks and shortage prevention and mitigation plans for select drugs; (2) require drug importers and wholesalers to report surges in demand for select pharmaceutical products to the Minister of Health; and (3) allow the Minister of Health to increase pharmaceutical availability by extending expiration dates in certain cases.

With respect to both pharmaceuticals and medical devices, the proposed amendments would improve regulatory frameworks for reporting shortages and discontinuances and update exceptional importation frameworks to allow for pharmaceuticals and medical devices to be used in a broader range of circumstances.

Health Canada's consultation is open now and will close on March 8, 2025. It can be accessed here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Ashley Paterson
Ashley Paterson
Photo of Julien Sicco
Julien Sicco
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More