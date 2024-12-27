ARTICLE
27 December 2024

Dealmaking Dormant No More

International Chair of Life Sciences Cheryl Reicin recently participated in a Q&A with Pharmaceutical Executive in which she discusses the ongoing effects of the pandemic on dealmaking trends in the pharmaceutical industry. Cheryl specifically mentions how M&A activity began to rise again in 2024 after slowing in 2023, and that she expects acquisitions to continue picking up in 2025.

Comparing the current state of M&A to what it looked like pre-pandemic, Cheryl says, "It's bounced back, but in a more thoughtful and less-frenzied way. Licensing deals, as a prelude to and stepped approach to M&A, have always been popular in this industry, but we are seeing this more, as it reduces the risk for big pharma."

Source

Pharmaceutical Executive

