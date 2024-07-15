WEBINAR
15 July 2024

Webinar: 2024 Global In-House Counsel Survey Report: Unique Insights Into The Global In-House Counsel Profession

In-House Counsel Worldwide

In-House Counsel Worldwide (ICW) and Mondaq are delighted to share a preview of their inaugural 2024 Global In-House Counsel Survey Report.
Worldwide Law Practice Management
Photo of Stephen Rotstein
Photo of Tim Harty
Authors
With global in-house counsel respondents from over 60 countries and strong regional representation across the globe, as well as feedback across all in-house job levels, the report provides a unique insight in the global in-house counsel profession today and where it's heading over the next year.

The report contains insights into a number of areas that are important to global in-house legal departments and in-house counsel, including investment priorities, in-house activity and people-focussed questions (culture, challenges, wellbeing, equality, diversity & inclusion) and has been designed in partnership with our eminent Advisory Board.

Please view this on-demand recording with the survey architects and authors, ICW President, Stephen Rotstein and Mondaq CEO, Tim Harty for a moderated discussion of the 2024 survey results.

The 2024 Global In-House Counsel Report is Sponsored byAlexa Translations.

Please follow the below links to view or download the report:

