Fearless: Hiring Your First Employees To Quickly Launch A Successful Product

We are as excited as you are about the Taylor Swift Concert series in Toronto and Vancouver. As a tribute to the concert series of the decade, MT❯Ventures will be publishing a series of Taylor Swift-inspired blog posts. Here's the third post in our series. We hope this advice will be useful as you grow your startup in this exciting era.

They say, if you want to go fast, go alone; if you want to go far, go together. To build a venture-backable company, fearlessly assemble a top-tier team. Hire strong performers who will support your journey. Based on observing hundreds of companies, here are some tips for finding the best employees for your startup. With the right hires, you'll quickly develop a marketable product.

1. Hire Deliberately

When you are hiring your first few employees you will be inclined to target a specific need. Remember, you're not just hiring for a job; you're building a venture-backable company. Early on, the company is essentially the collection of its people. Hire not only for immediate needs but also for future potential. Look for individuals who excel now and can grow with the role as the company evolves in its first years.

2. Assess Your Culture, But Embrace Different Views

Each startup has a unique culture. Some may prefer rapid innovation, while others opt for a careful approach. Your first hires shape your culture, so ensure they align with your business vision. During interviews, ask about their experiences, career goals, and preferred work environment.

That said, building a great workplace culture does not mean excluding people with different views or backgrounds. In fact, hiring someone with different views than you will give you a unique perspective. This will help you avoid tunnel vision and allow you to create the best product possible. You want a team of people who are all focused on the same goals, yet able to challenge each other constructively.

3. Only Hire People That You Would Work For

Mark Zuckerberg's hiring principle is simple: hire only those you would work for. This ensures you hire skilled individuals you enjoy working with, creating a high-performing and welcoming environment that attracts future talent.

4. Leverage Your Network

Good people know good people. The easiest way to find good people is to ask those in your network. In the early stages of a startup, you won't have the goodwill of the company to point to and rely on to encourage good people to join. They will join because of the founder's reputation and the company's mission. You will want to leverage your network to find the right people to hire.

A good startup CEO needs a broad network to facilitate hiring. Expand beyond your circle by attending events, conferences, and posting on LinkedIn to maximize your reach.

5. Ensure Your Employees Feel Appreciated

Finally, it is important to maintain employee satisfaction. Ensure employees are aware of their value, which can motivate them to perform well and remain with the company long-term. Provide opportunities for meaningful work where they can be creative and offer support as needed. Creating an optimal work environment can attract top talent.

