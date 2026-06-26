Confusing 'Extenuating' With 'Exceptional': BCCA Quashes Arbitrator's Penalty For Delayed Landlord Occupancy

A British Columbia Court of Appeal decision examines whether a landlord who delayed moving into a rental unit for nearly 14 months after evicting a tenant can avoid paying up to 12 months' rent in compensation.

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A British Columbia landlord evicted a tenant on the basis that they intended to occupy the rental unit but did not move in until nearly 14 months after the tenant vacated. Under the Residential Tenancy Act, that delay can expose a landlord to liability for up to 12 months' rent.

In Kassam v. 1129728 B.C. Ltd., 2026 BCCA 33, the British Columbia Court of Appeal considered what legal standard governs whether a landlord can avoid that liability. The Court held that applying the wrong legal test is not a technical defect: confusing "extenuating circumstances" with "exceptional circumstances" constituted a reviewable legal error that undermines the resulting decision.

Kassam at a glance

Court: British Columbia Court of Appeal

British Columbia Court of Appeal Citation: Kassam v. 1129728 B.C. Ltd., 2026 BCCA 33

Kassam v. 1129728 B.C. Ltd., 2026 BCCA 33 Issue: Whether a landlord who delayed moving into a unit after a landlord-use eviction could escape liability for compensation.

Whether a landlord who delayed moving into a unit after a landlord-use eviction could escape liability for compensation. Outcome: The Court found that the wrong legal test had been applied and directed that the matter be reheard by the B.C. Supreme Court.

The Court found that the wrong legal test had been applied and directed that the matter be reheard by the B.C. Supreme Court. Why it matters: The Kassam decision reinforces that applying the correct legal framework is a substantive requirement, not a technicality.

What happened in Kassam? Background and facts

The appellant tenant, Tariq Kassam, was a residential tenant in a unit owned by the respondent landlord, 1129728 B.C. Ltd. The landlord issued a notice to end tenancy pursuant to section 49(4) of the Residential Tenancy Act, which permits a landlord that is a family corporation to end a tenancy if a person owning voting shares in the corporation, or a close family member of that person, intends in good faith to occupy the rental unit. In this case, the notice was issued on the basis that the landlord's principal intended to occupy the apartment.

Kassam did not challenge the good faith of the landlord's stated intention at the time the notice was issued. He complied with the notice and vacated the unit as required. No dispute arose at that stage.

The legal problem crystallized in the aftermath: the landlord's principal did not move into the unit until 14 months after Kassam had vacated. That delay—nearly 14 months between the tenant's departure and actual occupancy—triggered the tenant's compensation claim.

Kassam applied to the Residential Tenancy Branch (“RTB”) for compensation under section 51(2) of the RTA, which entitles a tenant to 12 months' rent in prescribed circumstances where, among other things, the landlord:

does not accomplish the stated purpose for ending the tenancy within a reasonable period after the effective date of the notice; or

does not use the unit for the required statutory period.

The total compensation claimed was $102,000, reflecting 12 months at the applicable monthly rent. An RTB arbitrator found the landlord liable and awarded the compensation.

The landlord sought judicial review in the BC Supreme Court. The reviewing judge found the RTB arbitrator's decision to be patently unreasonable and remitted the matter back to the RTB for rehearing.

Kassam appealed, arguing that the arbitrator's decision should be reinstated. The Court of Appeal dismissed the majority of the appeal but granted it in limited part—not to reinstate the arbitrator's award, but to redirect the remittal from the RTB back to the BC Supreme Court for rehearing.

The legal issues

Two distinct legal questions were before the Court of Appeal.

1. Did the RTB arbitrator apply the wrong legal test?

The first issue was whether the RTB arbitrator committed an obvious legal error—sufficient to constitute a patently unreasonable decision—by conflating the test for "extenuating circumstances" with the separate and distinct test for "exceptional circumstances" under the RTA.

The relevance of these tests lies in how they shape the analysis under section 51 of the RTA. When a landlord seeks to avoid the automatic compensation trigger following a section 49(4) eviction, section 51(3) of the RTA requires the adjudicator to assess whether the circumstances of the delay in occupancy were “extenuating circumstances”.

The distinction between "extenuating" and "exceptional" circumstances is not semantic window-dressing.

extenuating circumstances: reduce culpability or explain a departure from expected conduct

reduce culpability or explain a departure from expected conduct exceptional circumstances: require a higher or qualitatively different threshold—facts that are rare, unusual, or outside the normal range of experience

These are not interchangeable legal concepts, and the RTA's framework applies them to different analytical stages.

The applicable standard of review in this case is that of patent unreasonableness, which governs judicial review of RTB decisions under British Columbia's Administrative Tribunals Act, SBC 2004, c 45 ("ATA"). Under section 58(2)(a) of the ATA, patent unreasonableness is the applicable deferential standard on questions to which section 58 applies. An obvious legal error—such as the application of a wrong legal test—may satisfy that threshold where it infects the decision's core reasoning; courts have described the standard in careful terms such as whether a decision is clearly irrational or not supported by any evidence.

2. Did the arbitrator improperly rely on good faith?

The second issue was whether the arbitrator's repeated references to the landlord's good faith undermined the integrity of her factual findings regarding the delay in occupying the unit.

This issue raises the broader doctrinal question of how good-faith analysis interacts with—and must be kept separate from—the factual causation analysis required under section 51(2) of the RTA.

Good faith at the time of the notice is a necessary condition for a valid section 49(4) notice, but it is legally distinct from the question of whether the landlord accomplished the stated purpose within a reasonable period after the effective date of the notice and then used the unit for the required statutory period.

The court's analysis

On the first issue, the Court of Appeal agreed with the B.C. Supreme Court that the RTB arbitrator's decision was patently unreasonable. The arbitrator had repeatedly conflated the test for extenuating circumstances with the test for exceptional circumstances in her analysis of the landlord's delay.

The Court emphasized, in language that practitioners will need to internalize, that "extenuating circumstances and exceptional circumstances involved different tests and that extenuating circumstances were not inherently exceptional."

This is a significant doctrinal clarification. An extenuating circumstance may explain or mitigate a departure from expected conduct without rising to the level of a circumstance that is genuinely unusual or outside the ordinary range—which is what "exceptional" requires.

By treating the two tests as equivalent or interchangeable, the arbitrator applied the wrong legal standard at a decisive point in her analysis. The Court found this to constitute "an obvious legal error," which, under the patent unreasonableness standard applicable to RTB decisions, rendered the decision unreasonable. The error was not peripheral to the outcome—it went to the heart of whether the landlord's 14-month delay could or could not attract the section 51(2) compensation remedy.

On the second issue, the Court found that the arbitrator's findings regarding the landlord's good faith had improperly bled into and undermined her factual analysis of the delay itself. While good faith is a relevant—and legally required—consideration in the validity of a section 49(4) notice, it is a temporally and analytically distinct inquiry from what happens after the tenant vacates.

The arbitrator's references to the landlord's good faith, in the Court's view, served to soften or qualify factual findings about the 14-month delay in a manner that was not analytically justified. The Court concluded that this intermingling of distinct legal concepts "undermined her factual findings"—a damning characterization that goes beyond mere imprecision and strikes at the logical coherence of the decision.

Significantly, the Court did not fully reinstate the arbitrator's award in favour of the tenant. Instead, it varied the form of the remittal: rather than sending the matter back to the RTB (as the B.C. Supreme Court had ordered), the Court directed that the matter be reheard at the B.C. Supreme Court level. This procedural disposition itself carries doctrinal significance—it reflects the Court of Appeal's assessment that the legal errors in play required curial, rather than administrative, correction at the next stage.

What this means for real estate practice

The decision has immediate implications for multiple stakeholders involved in residential tenancy matters.

Residential real estate lawyers

Kassam imposes a sharper advisory obligation at the front end of any landlord-use eviction.

Counsel should no longer simply advise clients that a section 49(4) notice must be issued in good faith—that has always been required. The more demanding advice now is this: document the timeline, the reason for any intended delay in accomplishing the stated purpose, and the factual basis for any claim of extenuating or exceptional circumstances before the notice is served.

A 14-month gap between vacation and occupancy, without more, is likely to attract the section 51(2) remedy unless the landlord can marshal evidence that meets the correct legal test.

Landlords and property managers

The practical takeaway is clear: once a section 49(4) notice has been issued and the tenant has vacated, the clock is running.

The landlord's principal must occupy within a reasonable period after the effective date of the notice, and the unit must then be used for the required statutory period.

Where circumstances make occupying within a reasonable period after the effective date of the notice and then using the unit for the required statutory period impossible—whether due to illness, a contractual obligation preventing earlier possession, a genuine emergency, or otherwise—those circumstances must be documented contemporaneously and must be assessed against the correct legal standard. The decision clarifies that labelling circumstances as "extenuating" will not suffice if the applicable test actually requires "exceptional" circumstances.

Realtors

For transactions where the vendor is a residential landlord who has recently issued a landlord-use eviction notice, due diligence must now include verifying whether the evicted tenant has sought or may seek section 51(2) compensation.

A pending RTB compensation claim of $102,000 or more is a material contingent liability that must be disclosed and addressed in the purchase agreement—whether through representations and warranties, price adjustments, or a holdback structure.

Mortgage lenders and title insurers

The decision is a reminder that properties subject to recent residential tenancy disputes may carry undisclosed financial exposure. Lenders should consider whether their standard due diligence checklists for residential income properties address recent RTB proceedings, and title insurers should evaluate whether their policy language adequately responds to post-closing compensation awards arising from pre-closing tenancy conduct.

Residential tenancy lawyers

Counsel representing tenants in section 51(2) applications should take note of the Court's analytical framework as a positive tool: where an RTB arbitrator or reviewing court conflates the extenuating/exceptional distinction to the tenant's detriment, that error is now squarely within the scope of reviewable patent unreasonableness.

The decision provides a doctrinal roadmap for challenging insufficiently rigorous arbitral reasoning.

Final takeaway

The decision in Kassam v. 1129728 B.C. Ltd. is ultimately a case about analytical discipline. Imprecision in applying the correct test can lead to further proceedings and significant costs.

For practitioners advising clients on landlord-use evictions, the message from the Court of Appeal is clear: apply the right test, document the right facts, and do not assume that good intentions will fill the gaps left by legal imprecision.

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