In the Court of King's Bench of Alberta's recent decision of Grisdale v 816-838 11th Avenue SW, 2024 ABKB 500 ("Grisdale"), the Honourable Justice Hollins held that Sections 60 and 62 of the Personal Property Security Act, RSA 2000, c P-7 (the "PPSA") require the use of a civil enforcement agency to exercise a right of a secured party to enforce a security interest.

Anthony Dekens and Jelena MeInychyn, lawyers at Bishop & McKenzie LLP, successfully acted on behalf of the Respondent landlord in having the application dismissed, allowing the landlord to exercise their right of distraint against the debtor's equipment located on the premises.

Background

In Grisdale, the Applicants were creditors of a failed brewery business. After purchasing the brewery's secured debt from the bank, the Applicants purported to exercise their rights under Section 62 of the PPSA to seize the brewery's equipment secured under the bank's General Security Agreement and sell it in partial satisfaction of the debt.

However, after the Applicants gave notice of their intention to do so, but before the equipment was removed from the premises, the Respondent landlord distrained against the equipment for rental arrears. The Applicants brought an application seeking an Order setting aside the Respondent's distraint and allowing them to proceed with the sale of the equipment for the Applicants' benefit.

The landlord argued that the Applicants' notice under Section 62 of the PPSA was invalid for two reasons:

The Applicants' purported to take the equipment in partial satisfaction of the debt; and The Applicants failed to employ a civil enforcement agency.

In response, the Applicants argued that their only obligation under Section 62 of the PPSA was to provide notice, which they did. Having received no objection, they argued that the property passed to them at the expiry of the period for objection and thereby was no longer the debtor's property when the Respondent purported to seize it.

Sections 60 and 62 Require a Civil Enforcement Agency

Justice Hollins dismissed the Applicants' application. In doing so, she held that Sections 60 and 62 of the PPSA mandate the involvement of a civil enforcement agency.

A secured creditor may proceed to realize on its security interest in personal property in one of two ways set out in the PPSA:

Pursuant to section 60 of the PPSA by seizing the secured property and sell it, applying the proceeds of sale to the debt and maintaining a claim against the debtor for any deficiency.

Pursunt to section 62 of the PPSA by electing the keep the secured property for itself in satisfaction of the debt, without offering it for sale to a third party.

Section 58(1)(a) of the PPSA acknowledges that the Applicants' right to take possession of the collateral or otherwise enforce the security agreement by any method permitted by law is subject to Part 2 of the Civil Enforcement Act, RSA 2000, c C-15 (the "CEA"). Part 2 of the CEA states that only a person who is a civil enforcement agency may carry out anything done to exercise a right of a secured party to enforce a security interest under Section 58(1) of the PPSA.

Therefore, the Applicants were required to employ a civil enforcement agency regardless of whether they ultimately chose to proceed under Sections 60 or 62.

Section 62 Precludes a Deficiency Judgment

In obiter dicta, Justice Hollins also noted that a creditor cannot maintain a deficiency judgment where they have elected to proceed under Section 62 of the PPSA.

Section 60 addresses the process of sale of collateral to a third party and expressly deals with the prospect of either a surplus or a deficiency following that sale in Section 61. Section 62 does not. Further, under Section 62, the creditor elects to take the collateral "in satisfaction of the obligations secured", which means the whole of the obligations secured.

Therefore, a secured creditor gets only one metaphorical "kick at the can" to seize collateral or enforce a security agreement towards the debt under Section 62 of the PPSA.

Conclusion

In summary, Grisdale demonstrates that a secured party seeking to take possession of collateral or otherwise enforce a security agreement under Section 58(1) of the PPSA must employ a civil enforcement agency regardless of whether they choose to proceed under Sections 60 or 62.

Procedure matters. Secured parties must be mindful about the proper procedure of hiring a civil enforcement agency to enforce their secured interest. Otherwise, they may lose their ability to enforce it against the debtor or lose their priority to some other creditor.

Further, Section 62 of the PPSA precludes a secured party from maintaining a deficiency judgment because they take the collateral in satisfaction of the whole of the secured obligations. A secured party will get only one chance to satisfy the debt by seizing collateral or enforcing their security agreement, so they must be tactical in how they enforce it.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.