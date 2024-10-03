The IBA 2025 Toronto City Guide

It was a pleasure to connect with international colleagues at IBA 2024 in Mexico City last week. We look forward to welcoming attendees to Toronto next year, when it will be the host destination for IBA 2025.

To help conference attendees from out of town to prepare, we created the Davies IBA 2025 Toronto City Guide. This guide will be regularly updated over the next 12 months as new event information becomes available.

If you would like to save the guide to your cellphone's home page for quick reference, please find instructions below:

iPhone users

Click on the link (on your phone) and it will open on your browser. Tap the Share button (a square with an arrow pointing upward) on the bottom of the page. In the list of options that appear, scroll down until you see "Add to Home Screen." Tap this option. The Add to Home Screen dialog box will appear. Choose a name for the website shortcut on your home screen. Click "Add." Safari will close automatically, and you will be taken to where the icon is located on your iPhone's home screen. Now just tap the new shortcut on your home screen, and it will open the guide.

Android users

Click on the link (on your phone) and it will open in your browser. Tap the menu icon (3 dots in upper-right-hand corner) and then tap "Add to home screen." Choose a name for the website shortcut, then Chrome will add it to your home screen.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.