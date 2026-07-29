Foreign Investment In Canada: Navigating The Investment Canada Act From Net Benefit To National Security

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The Investment Canada Act (ICA) applies to investments in Canada by non-Canadians and continues to play a central role in the federal government’s approach to safeguarding Canada’s economic and national security interests. While the ICA has historically focused on assessing whether significant investments are likely to be of net benefit to Canada, national security considerations have become increasingly prominent.
This shift has accelerated through legislative reforms, policy developments and evolving enforcement practices. New filing requirements, expanded review powers, additional national security factors, evolving geopolitical developments and the growing use of mitigation agreements have significantly changed how foreign investments are assessed and approved.
Against this backdrop, regulatory preparedness has become as important as financial and commercial due diligence. The ICA’s evolution into a national security-focused regime has important implications for Canadian businesses and foreign investors seeking to invest in Canada.
Our guide to trends in foreign investment review in Canada examines the key developments shaping the 2026 landscape and offers practical insights to help businesses navigate an increasingly complex regulatory environment.
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