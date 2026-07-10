Québec's New International Policy: Six Things To Know

Québec's new international policy marks a strategic pivot toward economic diversification and expanded global engagement. As the province seeks to reduce its dependence on US markets and assert...

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On June 16, 2026, the Government of Québec unveiled its new international policy, entitled “Un Québec fiable dans un monde en bouleversement.”1 Presented by Québec’s premier, Christine Fréchette, and Québec’s minister of International Relations and Francophonie, Christopher Skeete, the Policy marks the first major update since 2017 and signals a significant shift in Québec's approach to international affairs.2

Against a backdrop of global uncertainty, including US trade tensions, the war in Ukraine and the rapid development of artificial intelligence (AI), Québec is redefining its international strategy and priorities through the lens of national interest. The implications for businesses and investors are significant: Québec’s economy generates more than CA$600 billion in GDP and nearly CA$180 billion in exports annually (2025 figures).3

To reshape its international engagement, Québec has identified three key areas of focus: diversifying trade relationships, renewing diplomatic efforts around Québec’s interests and strengthening the affirmation of Québec’s identity abroad. Through these priorities, the Policy establishes the government’s main orientations and outlines six key considerations for businesses and investors.

The national interest as the cornerstone

The Policy places the concept of “national interest” at the centre of Québec’s international action, extending its scope beyond the province’s traditional areas of jurisdiction. While the Gérin-Lajoie doctrine (1965)4 remains the foundation of Québec’s international relations, the new Policy significantly expands its application.5 Québec now asserts its intention to engage with any partner, anywhere in the world, on any issue it considers relevant to its interests.

Among the Policy’s notable developments is Québec’s stated expectation to participate in the development of positions, negotiations and implementation measures related to international agreements that affect its areas of interest, particularly in economic and immigration matters. Québec also reserves the possibility of declining to implement international agreements where it considers that it has not been adequately consulted by the federal government.6 For businesses, this evolving framework means that companies will need to closely monitor Québec’s positions on federal international agreements and remain attentive to potential regulatory differences between federal and provincial regimes.

Business diversification

In response to rising protectionism and the reshaping of global partnerships, Québec is placing economic diversification at the centre of its international strategy.7 The Policy identifies five priority areas to strengthen Québec’s economic positioning abroad: a high-value, innovation-driven economy; natural, agri-food and strategic resources; culture and creativity; the St. Lawrence economic corridor; and an environment conducive to business opportunities. With approximately 70% of its international exports currently directed to the United States, Québec recognizes this level of concentration as a significant strategic vulnerability. The Policy therefore calls for greater diversification of trade and investment relationships, with a particular focus on Europe (including the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) market), the Indo-Pacific region, Africa, the Middle East and Latin America.8

For businesses, this strategic direction sends a clear message: markets beyond the United States will benefit from increased government support, including trade missions, international partnerships and targeted economic initiatives9. Québec’s objective is to strengthen its economic resilience, protect its interests and reinforce its influence over strategic sectors and resources.

Natural resources and critical minerals: A strategic asset

Québec is positioning itself as a key player in the critical and strategic minerals sector, supported by a 235% increase in investments since 2019. The province has also established strategic partnerships through memoranda of understanding with France (2023), the Netherlands and the United Kingdom (2025) and Germany (2026).10 The government intends to pursue the responsible development of its natural resources while incorporating environmental considerations and strengthening collaboration with Indigenous communities.

Québec is asserting greater control over the development of its natural resources and promoting value-added processing within the province to maximize economic benefits. It also intends to leverage strategic advantages, including its clean and renewable electricity supply, which represents 99% of the province’s electricity generation, as part of international initiatives11 and partnerships. For companies operating in the mining, energy, manufacturing and clean technology sectors, this orientation signals a supportive policy environment focused on local value creation, domestic processing capacity and the development of strategic supply chains.

Europe as a strategic partner

The Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) provides Québec businesses with access to a market of approximately 450 million European consumers, with 98% of tariff lines benefiting from duty-free treatment. In December 2025, Québec strengthened its institutional ties with Europe by signing an agreement with the European Committee of the Regions, becoming the first non-European federated state to establish such a partnership12. This agreement is intended to facilitate trade relations with Europe and create new opportunities, including access to European public procurement markets.

Participation in the Horizon Europe program (€100 billion over seven years), enhanced cooperation in the defence sector and a strengthened partnership with France further reinforce Québec’s strategic positioning in Europe. Through these initiatives, Québec aims to deepen its economic ties with European partners and capitalize on emerging opportunities in innovation, technology and strategic industries. To support this objective, Québec intends to rely on businesses on both sides of the Atlantic to strengthen economic relations and develop a network of Québec and French companies built on shared expertise, strategic partnerships and integrated supply and distribution networks.13

Emerging markets

Québec identifies emerging markets as a key pillar of its trade diversification strategy. The Indo-Pacific region alone represents two-thirds of global economic opportunities and is increasingly viewed as a major centre of economic and geopolitical influence.14 Québec is placing particular emphasis on Japan and South Korea, strategic partners in areas such as energy, defence, decarbonization and innovation, while maintaining a pragmatic approach15 to engagement with India and China in areas of shared interest.16 In this context, it is worth noting that Canada and China announced a strategic partnership in January 2026, the potential implications of which were examined in a previous publication.

The new International Policy also identifies Africa and the Middle East as priority regions for deeper engagement. Africa’s growing demographic and economic importance presents significant opportunities, with the continent expected to account for approximately 25% of the world’s population by 2050 and to be home to 90% of the global Francophone population. At the same time, Africa will require substantial investment in critical sectors, including education, energy and infrastructure, particularly to address the challenges associated with climate change.17 In this context, Québec has a strategic interest in strengthening its economic, institutional and commercial relationships with African countries and organizations. The Middle East, meanwhile, represents another avenue for trade diversification, particularly through initiatives such as Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 economic transformation agenda and the rapid growth of digital industries in the United Arab Emirates.18

Economic Francophonie and science diplomacy

As part of its strategy to advance Québec's national interests, the government intends to strengthen its international presence, particularly through La Francophonie. Representing 17.5% of the world's population, 16% of global GDP and 20% of world trade,19 the Francophonie is viewed as a key platform for expanding Québec's international influence. The Policy also positions Québec to play a leadership role in promoting the discoverability of French-language digital content and advancing the objectives of UNESCO's Convention on the Protection and Promotion of the Diversity of Cultural Expressions. 20

Beyond its Francophone engagement, Québec also intends to leverage the strength of its research ecosystem as a strategic diplomatic asset. With the highest research and development (R&D) intensity in Canada—representing 2.5% of GDP—and accounting for 42% of the country's high-tech exports, Québec is well positioned to expand its international scientific partnerships. Institutions such as the Fonds de recherche du Québec and the foreign researcher-in-residence program will serve as key instruments in advancing the province's science diplomacy objectives.

Implications for businesses

Québec's new International Policy reflects a more ambitious and strategic approach to international engagement. For businesses, several developments deserve close attention:

Federal-provincial dynamics : Québec's increasingly assertive position on natural resources and international agreements could give rise to greater regulatory and policy coordination challenges between levels of government.

: Québec's increasingly assertive position on natural resources and international agreements could give rise to greater regulatory and policy coordination challenges between levels of government. Risk management and compliance : Ongoing geopolitical uncertainty and trade tensions create both opportunities and compliance risks for Québec businesses. In particular, evolving trade and investment policies affecting Canada's relationship with China should be closely monitored.

: Ongoing geopolitical uncertainty and trade tensions create both opportunities and compliance risks for Québec businesses. In particular, evolving trade and investment policies affecting Canada's relationship with China should be closely monitored. Market diversification : Businesses should anticipate new commercial opportunities in European, Indo-Pacific and African markets, supported by enhanced government programs and initiatives.

: Businesses should anticipate new commercial opportunities in European, Indo-Pacific and African markets, supported by enhanced government programs and initiatives. High-growth sectors : Companies operating in critical minerals, clean energy, defence, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity are particularly well-positioned to benefit from the Policy’s strategic priorities.

: Companies operating in critical minerals, clean energy, defence, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity are particularly well-positioned to benefit from the Policy’s strategic priorities. European market opportunities : The CETA remains underutilized by many Québec businesses. The Policy encourages a more strategic use of this agreement to expand commercial activities in Europe.

: The CETA remains underutilized by many Québec businesses. The Policy encourages a more strategic use of this agreement to expand commercial activities in Europe. Security and defence: Increased investment in Arctic security, cybersecurity and border security is expected to generate new procurement and partnership opportunities for businesses operating in these sectors.

The authors would like to thank Frédéric Feknous, a law student at the Montréal office, for his valuable contribution to this article.

Footnotes

1 Editor's note: An official English version of Québec's new International Policy has not yet been released. As a result, some terminology used in this article may differ from the wording adopted in the official English publication once it becomes available, as this article precedes the release of the English version of the Policy.

2 Québec, Ministère des Relations internationales et de la Francophonie, Politique internationale du Québec : Un Québec fiable dans un monde en bouleversement, Québec, Gouvernement du Québec, June 2026 [International Policy].

3 Ibid., p. 10.

4 Editor's Note: The Gérin-Lajoie doctrine, established in 1965 by Paul Gérin-Lajoie, then Minister of Education for Québec, establishes the principle of “external extension of internal skills. According to this doctrine, Québec has the capacity to act on the international stage in areas falling within its provincial constitutional jurisdiction. Today, Québec is extending the application of this doctrine to base its international action on its national interest, thus allowing it to assert positions distinct from those of the federal government in its areas of jurisdiction when it deems it necessary.

5 International Policy, supra note 2 at pp. 2-3, 39.

6 International Policy, supra note 2 at p. 32.

7 International Policy, supra note 2 at pp. 10-14.

8 International Policy, supra note 2 at p. 14.

9 International Policy, supra note 2 at pp. 14, 17-18, 31.

10 International Policy, supra note 2 at p. 12.

11 International Policy, supra note 2 at p. 3.

12 International Policy, supra note 2 at p. 20.

13 International Policy, supra note 2 at p. 20.

14 International Policy, supra note 2 at p. 21.

15 Editor’s Note: In 2023, the Government of Canada initiated a significant shift in its diplomatic approach, embracing the principle of pragmatic diplomacy to address an increasingly uncertain global environment.

16 International Policy, supra note 2 at pp. 21-22.

17 International Policy, supra note 2 at p. 22.

18 International Policy, supra note 2 at p. 23.

19 International Policy, supra note 2 at p. 33.

20 International Policy, supra note 2 at pp. 33-34.

21 International Policy, supra note 2 at pp. 10, 35.

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