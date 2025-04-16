From The Lobby: PM Mark Carney's Leadership Amid US Tariffs (Podcast)

This week on From the Lobby, Prime Minister Mark Carney pauses his election campaign to address the escalating crisis caused by global tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump. Join us as we discuss this unique situation where a federal party leader, never before elected to office, steps into his prime ministerial role amidst an election. With no sitting parliament and no parliamentary opposition, how does the Canadian government navigate these extraordinary circumstances? Join host Dan Brock, along with our expert panel, Guy Giorno, Claudia Feldkamp, and Alex Steinhouse, as they discuss the implications and mechanics of governance in these unprecedented times.

