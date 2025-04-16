ARTICLE
16 April 2025

From The Lobby: PM Mark Carney's Leadership Amid US Tariffs (Podcast)

F
Fasken

Contributor

Fasken logo
Fasken is a leading international law firm with more than 700 lawyers and 10 offices on four continents. Clients rely on us for practical, innovative and cost-effective legal services. We solve the most complex business and litigation challenges, providing exceptional value and putting clients at the centre of all we do. For additional information, please visit the Firm’s website at fasken.com.
Explore Firm Details
Lexpert Firm Profile
This week on From the Lobby, Prime Minister Mark Carney pauses his election campaign to address the escalating crisis caused by global tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump.
Canada International Law
Daniel Brock,Guy Giorno,Alex Steinhouse
+1 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections

This week on From the Lobby, Prime Minister Mark Carney pauses his election campaign to address the escalating crisis caused by global tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump. Join us as we discuss this unique situation where a federal party leader, never before elected to office, steps into his prime ministerial role amidst an election. With no sitting parliament and no parliamentary opposition, how does the Canadian government navigate these extraordinary circumstances? Join host Dan Brock, along with our expert panel, Guy Giorno, Claudia Feldkamp, and Alex Steinhouse, as they discuss the implications and mechanics of governance in these unprecedented times.

Visit Fasken's Canada-Trump Administration 2.0 page for more insights on this topic.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Daniel Brock
Daniel Brock
Photo of Guy Giorno
Guy Giorno
Photo of Claudia Feldkamp
Claudia Feldkamp
Photo of Alex Steinhouse
Alex Steinhouse
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More