U.S.–Canada Tariffs: Timeline Of Key Dates And Documents

January 20, 2025

Trump Administration's America First Trade Policies

U.S. presidential memorandum "America First Trade Policy" outlines trade priorities of the new Trump administration and directs departments to complete various studies by April 1, 2025.

February 1, 2025

Announcement of U.S. Tariffs on Canadian Goods

U.S. executive order Imposing Duties to Address the Flow of Illicit Drugs Across Our Northern Border imposes a 25% tariff on products of Canada except for energy products, which will be subject to a 10% tariff, both effective February 4, 2025.

February 1, 2025

Announcement of Canadian Retaliatory Tariffs on U.S. Goods

Canada's order-in-council United States Surtax Order (2025) imposes the countermeasure of a 25% tariff on certain goods originating in the U.S. effective February 4, 2025. A detailed list of Phase 1 impacted goods is available here. The list of Phase 2 goods impacted by this countermeasure has not yet been released and is expected to be subject to a 21‐day consultation period.

February 3, 2025

Pause on U.S.–Canada Tariffs

The U.S. executive order Progress on the Situation at Our Northern Border pauses the February 4, 2025 implementation date for 30 days to March 4, 2025. Canada announces a similar pause on its planned response.

February 10, 2025

Announcement of 25% U.S. Tariffs on Steel and Aluminum Goods

U.S. presidential proclamations "Adjusting Imports of Steel Into the United States" and "Adjusting Imports of Aluminum Into the United States" announce 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum imported from all countries effective March 12, 2025. The proclamations assert that U.S. imports of steel and aluminum pose a national security risk. These tariffs are expected to be cumulative with other tariff measures, meaning up to 50% tariffs on Canadian steel and 35% tariffs on Canadian aluminum, as of March 12, 2025.

February 13, 2025

Announcement of U.S. Reciprocal Tariffs

U.S. memorandum "Reciprocal Trade and Tariffs," article "President Trump Demands Fair, Reciprocal Trade" and "Fact Sheet: President Donald J. Trump Announces 'Fair and Reciprocal Plan' on Trade" announce plans for reciprocal tariffs on all countries that impose tariffs and tax on imports of U.S. goods. Action, including determining the rates for the reciprocal tariffs, is expected after studies are submitted to the President on April 1, 2025.

March 3, 2025

Confirmatory Announcement of U.S. Tariffs on Canadian Goods for March 4, 2025

U.S. executive order Amendment to Duties to Address the Flow of Illicit Drugs Across Our Northern Border confirms the U.S. government's intention to impose a 25% tariff on products of Canada, except for energy products, which will be subject to a 10% tariff, beginning March 4, 2025.

March 4, 2025

Expected Date for U.S. Tariffs on Canadian Goods

Expected effective date for the imposition of 25% and 10% U.S. tariffs on products of Canada that were originally expected on February 4, 2025.

March 12, 2025

Expected Date for U.S. Steel and Aluminum Tariffs

Expected effective date for the imposition of 25% U.S. tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports.

April 2, 2025

Expected Date for U.S. Reciprocal Tariffs

Expected effective date of reciprocal tariffs as announced by President Trump on social media.

July 1, 2026

CUSMA Review

Expected date of the Free Trade Commission's review of the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA) pursuant to Article 34.7(2) of CUSMA.

