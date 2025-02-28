U.S.-Canada Trade War: Feb. 24 Update

The ongoing trade tensions between the United States and Canada escalated Monday following remarks by President Trump at a press conference. When asked whether tariffs on Canada and Mexico would proceed as scheduled, the President responded, "we're on time with the tariffs and it seems like that's moving along very rapidly" and "now the tariffs are going forward on time on schedule."

Background on the tariffs

The U.S. Administration previously announced a sweeping tariff order imposing a 25% duty on all Canadian imports into the United States, alongside a 10% tariff on Canadian energy imports. This order was initially set to take effect on February 4 but was paused until March 4, 2025, to allow both countries to negotiate, in the words of President Trump, a "final economic deal."

Despite intense negotiations and diplomatic efforts throughout February, there has been little public communication on the status of these discussions. Additionally, the U.S. has imposed measures for a 25% tariff on steel and aluminum products from Canada and other countries, set to take effect on March 12, 2025.

Canada's retaliatory measures

In early February, Canada declared its intent to counter U.S. tariffs with its own retaliatory measures. Ottawa committed to imposing a 25% tariff on $30 billion worth of U.S. imports into Canada, targeting a broad spectrum of American goods. Moreover, Canada announced plans for an additional round of tariffs three weeks after the first set was implemented, which would impact a further $125 billion in U.S. imports.

Current status and implications

With President Trump's remarks confirming that U.S. tariffs will proceed as scheduled, the trade war is poised to intensify. Canadian businesses importing from the U.S. should prepare for the impact of retaliatory duties, while Canadian exporters to the U.S. face significant market disruptions. The coming days will be critical as stakeholders await potential final-hour negotiations or policy adjustments from either government.

We continue to monitor this evolving situation and will provide further updates as they develop. Imports of U.S. goods should review how they can minimize the impact of Canadian tariffs. By planning ahead, importers can better navigate these costs and preserve their competitive standing in the Canadian market.

