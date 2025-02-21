Legislative Update Report No. 2025-03

Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral

Regulations / Règlements

Canada Gazette, Part II, January 29, 2025:

Special Economic Measures Act

SOR/2025-1 Regulations Amending theSpecial Economic Measures (Venezuela) Regulations

Canada Gazette, Part II, February 12, 2025:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

SOR/2025-8 Order 2025-87-02-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List SOR/2025-13 Order Adding a Toxic Substance to Part 2 of Schedule 1 to the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Customs Tariff

SOR/2025-12 China Surtax Remission Order (2024) SOR/2025-15 United States Surtax Order (2025) SOR/2025-16 Order Repealing the United States Surtax Order (2025)

Employment Insurance Act

SOR/2025-10 Regulations Amending the Employment Insurance Regulations (Pilot Project No. 23)

Export and Import of Rough Diamonds Act

SOR/2025-2 Order Amending the Schedule to the Export and Import of Rough Diamonds Act

Food and Drugs Act

SOR/2025-14 Order Repealing Certain Marketing Authorizations Issued Under the Food and Drugs Act SOR/2025-9 Order Amending the Supplementary Rules Respecting Nicotine Replacement Therapies Order

Special Economic Measures Act

SOR/2025-3 Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Belarus) Regulations

Species at Risk Act

SOR/2025-4 Critical Habitat of the Redside Dace (Clinostomus elongatus) Order

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Canada Gazette, Part I, February 8, 2025:

Antarctic Environmental Protection Act

Environmental Violations Administrative Monetary Penalties Act

Regulations Amending the Antarctic Environmental Protection Regulations and the Environmental Violations Administrative Monetary Penalties Regulations

Orders in Council / Décrets

Canada Gazette, Part I, January 25, 2025:

Canada Transportation Act

Order approving the acquisition of Viterra Limited by Bunge Global SA

Proclamations / Proclamations

Orders In Council

Budget Implementation Act, 2018, No. 2, SC 2018, c 27

Sections 215 to 217, 219, 221 to 223 and 225 to 228, which amend the Trademarks Act, in force April 1, 2025 (PC 2025-0075)

Notices / Avis

Canada Gazette, Part I, January 25, 2025:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Significant New Activity Notice No. 21912

Publication after assessment of the substances in the 14 Terpene and Terpenoid Substances Group specified on the Domestic Substances List (section 77 of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)

Publication of supplemental material after updated draft screening assessment of melamine, CAS RN 108-78-1, specified on the Domestic Substances List (section 77 of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)

Canada Gazette, Part I, February 1, 2025:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Guidance on sampling and mitigation measures for controlling lead corrosion

Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

Notice of intent: Proposal to amend the regulations for precursors and designated devices under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

Canada Gazette, Part I, February 8, 2025:

Cannabis Act

Cannabis Fees Order: Increase to fees set out in sections 3, 4 and 5

Commissions / Commissions

Canada Gazette, Part I, January 25, 2025:

Canada Energy Regulator

Application to export electricity to the United States as a border accommodation Grand Trunk Western Railroad Company

Income Tax Act

Voluntary de-registration

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Appeals — Notice No. HA-2024-016

Finding — Concrete reinforcing bar

Canada Gazette, Part I, February 1, 2025:

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Appeal — Notice No. HA-2024-017

Determination — Electronic security system maintenance

Inquiry — Environmental services

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Decisions

Part 1 applications

Canada Gazette, Part I, February 8, 2025:

Special Import Measures Act

Undertaking review on certain sucker rods — Decision

Canada Energy Regulator

Application to export electricity to the United States — Blackout Power Trading Inc.

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Appeal — Notice No. HA-2024-018

Determinations Automotive specialty tools Laboratory and scientific equipment

Inquiry — Uniforms and related program management services

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Decisions

Notices of consultation

Alberta / Alberta

Orders in Council / Décrets

Alberta King's Printer

Education Amendment Act, 2024, SA 2024, c 14

Sections 1 to 5 and 8(a), which amend the Education Act, in force March 1, 2025 (OIC 016/2025)

Financial Statutes Amendment Act, 2024 (No. 2), SA 2024, c 15

Sections 4, except subsection (4), 5 and 9, which amend the ATB Financial Act, Credit Union Act, and the Land Titles Act in force January 31, 2025 (OIC 009/2025)

Section 6, which amends the Fuel Tax Act, in force February 13, 2025 (OIC 009/2025)

Notices / Avis

Alberta Gazette, Part I, January 31, 2025:

Statutes Repeal Act

List of Acts or provisions repealed on December 31, 2024

British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique

Regulations / Règlements

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, January 28, 2025:

Mineral Tenure Act

BC Reg 3/2025 Amends BC Regs

71/2010 — Mineral Land Reserve (No Mineral Claim Registrations) Regulation

271/2007 — Mineral Land Reserve (No Mineral or Placer Claim Registrations) Regulation

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, February 4, 2025:

Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act

BC Reg 16/2025 Amends BC Reg 267/2022 — Committees of the Executive Council Regulation BC Reg 17/2025 Amends BC Reg 267/2022 — Committees of the Executive Council Regulation

Workers Compensation Act

BC Reg 18/2025 Amendments to the Act resulting from changes to the Consumer Price Index

Proclamations / Proclamations

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, January 21, 2025:

Short-Term Rental Accommodations Act, SBC 2023, c 32

Various provisions in force January 20, 2025 (BC Reg 2/2025)

Manitoba / Manitoba

Regulations / Règlements

Manitoba Laws – Unconsolidated Regulations

The Power Engineers Act

Man Reg 9/2025 Power Engineers Regulation, amendment

New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick

Regulations / Règlements

Office of the Attorney General – Acts and Regulations

Insurance Act

NB Reg 2025-1 NB Reg 83-197, repeal NB Reg 2025-2 NB Reg 84-73, repeal NB Reg 2025-3 NB Reg 94-142, repeal NB Reg 2025-4 NB Reg 95-5, repeal NB Reg 2025-5 NB Reg 2003-36, repeal NB Reg 2025-6 NB Reg 2009-52, repeal

Notices / Avis

New Brunswick Royal Gazette, February 5, 2025:

Financial and Consumer Services Commission

Notice and Request for Comments

Publication for comment of proposed amendments to National Instrument 23-101 Trading Rules ("NI 23-101") and changes to its Companion Policy (collectively, the "Proposed Amendments").

Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador

Province

No entries for this issue

Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 17 Municipal and Community Affairs Statutes Amendment Act 18 An Act to Amend the Partnership and Business Names Act

Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse

Regulations / Règlements

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, January 24, 2025:

Summary Proceedings Act

NS Reg 4/2025 Summary Offence Tickets Regulations — amendment

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, February 7, 2025:

Summary Proceedings Act

NS Reg 7/2025 Summary Offence Tickets Regulations — amendment NS Reg 8/2025 Summary Offence Tickets Regulations — amendment NS Reg 15/2025 Summary Offence Tickets Regulations — amendment NS Reg 16/2025 Summary Offence Tickets Regulations — amendment

Nunavut / Nunavut

No entries for this issue

Ontario / Ontario

Regulations / Règlements

Endangered Species Act, 2007

O Reg 16/25 Species at Risk in Ontario List, amending O Reg 230/08

Ontario New Home Warranties Plan Act

O Reg 17/25 Administration of the Plan, amending Reg 892 of RRO 1990

Ontario Planning and Development Act, 1994

O Reg 19/25 Regional Municipality of York, Town of Richmond Hill (Now the City of Richmond Hill), amending O Reg 474/73

Planning Act

O Reg 12/25 Zoning Order — City of Waterloo, Regional Municipality of Waterloo

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Condominium Act, 1998

January 24, 2025

Consultation on Proposed Regulations Regarding Condo Owners' Meetings and Expansion of the Condominium Authority Tribunal's Jurisdiction to Include Owners' Meetings — Comments by March 10, 2025

Ministry of Energy

January 28, 2025

Advancing Nuclear Opportunities in Ontario — Comments by March 14, 2025

Orders In Council

Strengthening Cyber Security and Building Trust in the Public Sector Act, 2024, SO 2024, c 24

Schedule 1, sections 1-16, being the Enhancing Digital Security and Trust Act, 2024, in force January 29, 2025 (OIC 361/2025)

Schedule 2, sections 2, 3(1), (3), 9, 10, 12(2), 13, which amend the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act, in force January 29, 2025 (OIC 361/2025)

Schedule 2, sections 1, 3(2), 4-8, 11, 12(1), 14, which amend the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act, in force July 1, 2025 (OIC 361/2025)

Notices / Avis

Ontario Gazette, February 01, 2025:

Important Notice

Proclamations being replaced by commencement orders

Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard

Regulations / Règlements

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part I, January 25, 2025:

Payday Loans Act

EC2025-51 Payday Loans Act Regulations, amendment

Summary Proceedings Act

EC2025-52 Ticket Regulations, amendment

Tobacco and Electronic Smoking Device Sales and Access Act

EC2025-53 Regulations, amendment

Water Act

EC2025-54 Water Supply System and Wastewater Treatment System Regulations, amendment

Proclamations / Proclamations

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part I, January 25, 2025:

An Act to Amend the Tobacco and Electronic Smoking Device Sales and Access Act, SPEI 2024, c 78

Act in force February 1, 2025.

Quebec / Québec

Projets de loi

Référencés à la première lecture seulement 84 Loi sur l'intégration nationale 90 Loi reconnaissant le hockey sur glace comme sport national du Québec et concernant les référents culturels nationaux

Bills

Referenced on first reading only 84 An Act respecting national integration 90 An Act to recognize ice hockey as the national sport of Québec and concerning national cultural references

Règlements

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 29 janvier 2025:

Loi sur la protection du consommateur

Décret 47-2025 Règlement modifiant le Règlement d'application de la Loi sur la protection du consommateur

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 5 février 2025:

Loi sur les valeurs mobilières

Décret 46-2025 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les valeurs mobilières

Loi sur la santé et la sécurité du travail

Décret 63-2025 Règlement modifiant le Code de sécurité pour les travaux de construction

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 12 février 2025:

Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement

Décret 108-2025 Règlement modifiant le Règlement portant sur un système de collecte sélective de certaines matières résiduelles

Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement

Loi sur certaines mesures permettant d'appliquer les lois en matière d'environnement et de sécurité des barrages

Décret 109-2025 Règlement modifiant le Règlement visant l'élaboration, la mise en Suvre et le soutien financier d'un système de consigne de certains contenants

Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, January 29, 2025:

Consumer Protection Act

OC 47-2025 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the application of the Consumer Protection Act

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, February 5, 2025:

Securities Act

OC 46-2025 Regulation to amend the Securities Regulation

Act respecting occupational health and safety

OC 63-2025 Regulation to amend the Safety Code for the construction industry

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, February 12, 2025:

Environment Quality Act

OC 108-2025 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting a system of selective collection of certain residual materials

Environment Quality Act

Act respecting certain measures enabling the enforcement of environmental and dam safety legislation

OC 109-2025 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the development, implementation and financial support of a deposit-refund system for certain containers

Projets de Règlement

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 29 janvier 2025:

Loi sur les normes du travail

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les normes du travail

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 5 février 2025:

Loi sur les normes du travail

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les normes du travail

Draft Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, January 29, 2025:

Act respecting labour standards

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting labour standards

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, February 5, 2025:

Act respecting labour standards

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting labour standards

Ordres Ministériels

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 5 février 2025:

Loi sur les valeurs mobilières

AM 2025-02 Règlement modifiant le Règlement 81-101 sur le régime de prospectus des organismes de placement collectif — Arrêté numéro V-1.1-2025-02 du ministre des Finances AM 2025-03 Règlement modifiant le Règlement 41-101 sur les obligations générales relatives au prospectus — Arrêté numéro V-1.1-2025-03 du ministre des Finances AM 2025-04 Règlement modifiant le Règlement 81-106 sur l'information continue des fonds d'investissement — Arrêté numéro V-1.1-2025-04 du ministre des Finances

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 12 février 2025:

Code de procédure civile

AM 2025 Districts dans lesquels la médiation est obligatoire et ceux dans lesquels l'arbitrage est offert aux parties à la division des petites créances de la Cour du Québec — Arrêté numéro 2025-5332 du ministre de la Justice

Ministerial Orders

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, February 5, 2025:

Securities Act

MO 2025-02 Regulation to amend Regulation 81-101 respecting Mutual Fund Prospectus Disclosure — Order number V-1.1-2025-02 of the Minister of Finance MO 2025-03 Regulation to amend Regulation 41-101 respecting General Prospectus Requirements — Order number V-1.1-2025-03 of the Minister of Finance MO 2025-04 Regulation to amend Regulation 81-106 respecting Investment Fund Continuous Disclosure — Order number V-1.1-2025-04 of the Minister of Finance

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, February 12, 2025:

Code of Civil Procedure

MO 2025 Districts in which mediation is mandatory and those in which arbitration is offered to the parties at the Small Claims Division of the Court of Québec — Order 2025-5332 of the Minister of Justice

Sanctions

12 février 2025

Loi nº 88, Loi modifiant la Loi concernant le régime de négociation des conventions collectives et de règlement des différends dans le secteur municipal

Assents

February 12, 2025

Bill 88, An Act amending the Act respecting the process of negotiation of collective agreements and the settlement of disputes in the municipal sector

Avis

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 5 février 2025:

Code de procédure pénale

Règlement de la Cour d'appel du Québec en matière pénale

Notices

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, February 5, 2025:

Code of Penal Procedure

Regulation of the Court of Appeal of Quebec in Penal Matters

Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan

No entries for this issue

Yukon / Yukon

No entries for this issue

