ARTICLE
17 February 2025

Navigating Tariffs: What To Do In Times Of Change (Podcast)

GW
With tariffs on the rise, the climate surrounding international trade is shifting rapidly. Understanding how tariffs resulting from President Trump's administration...
Canada International Law
David Lowe and Bernardine Adkins
With tariffs on the rise, the climate surrounding international trade is shifting rapidly. Understanding how tariffs resulting from President Trump's administration will impact your business operations is critical. In this evolving time for trade, the only certainty is uncertainty.

In this podcast, David Lowe and Bernardine Adkins discuss the recent developments surrounding tariffs and how businesses can navigate the uncertainty they pose. Listen in as David explores how tariffs can affect contracts and supply chains while Bernardine focuses on the regulatory issues tariffs will have in terms of trade.

Listen to the episode

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

