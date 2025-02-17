Navigating Tariffs: What To Do In Times Of Change (Podcast)

With tariffs on the rise, the climate surrounding international trade is shifting rapidly. Understanding how tariffs resulting from President Trump's administration will impact your business operations is critical. In this evolving time for trade, the only certainty is uncertainty.

In this podcast, David Lowe and Bernardine Adkins discuss the recent developments surrounding tariffs and how businesses can navigate the uncertainty they pose. Listen in as David explores how tariffs can affect contracts and supply chains while Bernardine focuses on the regulatory issues tariffs will have in terms of trade.

Listen to the episode

