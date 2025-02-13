Important Legal Considerations For The Impact Of Tariffs On Cross-Border Contracts

The United States and Canada have a close trading relationship, with each being the other's largest trading partner.

The United States and Canada have a close trading relationship, with each being the other's largest trading partner. Indeed, the two countries trade over C$3.5 billion worth of goods and services each day and share a highly integrated supply chain.

On February 1, 2025, President Trump signed an executive order imposing 25% tariffs on goods originating in Canada (with a 10% tariff on Canadian energy), Canada subsequently announced that it will implement retaliatory tariffs on certain goods originating in the United States.

The implementation of tariffs on some or all goods by either country will have a dramatic impact on business relationships between businesses trading across the border and materially disrupt existing supply chains. Businesses may seek to re-evaluate existing cross-border contractual commitments,1 including terminating existing contracts now that the financial incentives have shifted. Even where content, businesses nevertheless may face cross-border counterparties who wish to modify the existing relationship or extricate themselves entirely.

This bulletin provides an overview of certain legal considerations for businesses on either side of the border with cross-border contractual commitments, through the lens of Canadian jurisprudence.2

Review Your Contracts for Key Provisions

The most important tool in any business's toolbox when evaluating an existing business relationship is the applicable contract. Commercial contracts typically contain provisions setting out key payment and/or pricing terms, and delineating under what conditions a party may terminate the contract and/or may be legally excused from performance. The latter includes specific termination clauses or force majeure provisions.

Payment and/or Pricing Terms

One means of evaluating the direct impact of potential tariffs is to closely examine any applicable contractual provisions covering pricing. Contractual provisions delineating responsibility for import taxes or duties and fees can shed light on the possible impact of tariffs. Certain contracts also include express references to tariffs (for example, by stipulating that the delivery price is inclusive of all taxes, duties, or tariffs), permit the parties to amend when certain conditions are met, provide for automatic price adjustments depending on external factors (often tied to an industry benchmark), or contain change of law provisions that may be triggered by tariffs.

Even where the direct impact may be minimal, tariffs may nevertheless impact supplier pricing and/or the cost of goods up and down the supply chain, thus resulting in possible disruption.

Termination Clauses

For businesses or contractual counterparties considering extracting themselves from contractual commitments, whether and how a contract may be terminated is often expressly delineated within the contract.

Under Canadian law, parties are free to negotiate express conditions that would permit parties to terminate their contract, including (1) for convenience, (2) upon the occurrence of certain events, and/or (3) for cause.

In the event a contract contains a clause permitting termination for convenience without any required conditions, a business is free to terminate the contract subject to any express or implied notice requirements and/or common law duties (both of which are discussed in greater detail below).

In the event a contract contains a clause permitting termination upon the occurrence of certain events and/or for cause, parties need to carefully consider whether new tariffs, any resulting actions taken in response, and/or changing market conditions, could constitute the requisite grounds to terminate.

Force Majeure Clauses

Another common provision in commercial contracts is a force majeure clause. Such clauses serve to either permanently or temporarily relieve affected parties from performing of their contractual obligations, and from the consequences of a failure to perform those obligations, where performance is rendered effectively impossible by unforeseen or extraordinary events.

A common force majeure clause often reads: "'Force majeure' means any unforeseeable circumstance which is beyond the control of a Party, or any unavoidable event, even if foreseeable, as a result of which such Party is unable to perform its obligations, in whole or in part, under this Agreement. Such circumstances include, but are not limited to, natural disaster, act of war, terrorism, riot, labour conditions, or governmental action."

In Canadian jurisprudence, there is a high threshold for triggering a force majeure clause. The party seeking to rely upon a force majeure clause for relief from its contractual obligation bears the legal burden of demonstrating both that the clause applies based on the circumstances present, and that there are no reasonable alternative means to perform its obligations under the contract.

Topically, a number of Canadian courts have found that the fact that a contract has become more expensive to perform (even dramatically so) is not a ground to relieve a party on the grounds of force majeure. However, such decisions have largely been issued in the context of rising supply costs, rather than in the context of direct government action.

Other Considerations in Contract Law

When considering whether to terminate a contract, or whether concerned that a counterparty may do so, there are two primary additional considerations to keep in mind. Specifically, whether and how notice is required, and the common law duty of good faith in contract.3

Notice

As indicated above, many contracts include provisions delineating the required notice within any applicable termination clauses. However, in the absence of an express notice provision, parties are typically required to provide reasonable notice before terminating a contract.

Determining what constitutes reasonable notice is a heavily fact-specific inquiry involving the consideration of the circumstances of each relationship, including, for example, how long the parties have been doing business together, and any established practices in the applicable industry.

It is rare for Canadian courts to impose a notice period of fewer than a few months, and often they range around twelve months.

The Duty of Good Faith

Canadian courts have established multiple duties of good faith that apply to contractual relationships.

One is the duty of honest performance, which consists of a simple requirement to act honestly and not knowingly mislead (including via omission) counterparties when performing contractual obligations.

Another is the duty to exercise contractual discretion reasonably, which requires parties to a contract to exercise any contractually-conferred discretion in a manner connected with the purpose underlying the grant of discretion (determining the "purpose" is a matter of contractual interpretation).

A third is the general duty to cooperate to meet the goals of any contractual agreement.

Despite the development of such duties in Canadian jurisprudence, Canadian courts nevertheless recognize that parties must be permitted to put their interests ahead of a counterparty's and thus have made it clear that these duties do not require contracting parties to "subordinate" their interests to the other party.

Ultimately, parties must keep these duties in mind when considering whether to terminate a contract and how to terminate a contract.

What to Do if Your Cross-Border Counterparty Fails to Perform

If, as a result of changed financial circumstances, a counterparty fails to perform or otherwise breaches their contract, it is often time to consider legal options to remedy the non-performance.

Many commercial contracts contain dispute resolution provisions delineating required steps. Such steps can include informal dispute resolution, such as mandating discussions between senior executives, as well as formal dispute resolution, such as mandating mediation or arbitration.

In the absence of applicable dispute resolution provisions, parties should consider a wide variety of items before initiating litigation. These include:

whether first pursuing alternative dispute resolution (including those referenced above) would be worthwhile;

whether any possible court order (whether for specific performance of the contract or damages) is worth incurring the cost of pursuing litigation, which can often be extensive;

whether the counterparty has the requisite assets to pay any resulting damages award;

where to initiate a legal claim (which can include consideration of which court has jurisdiction over the counterparty, whether any applicable jurisdiction takes a more favourable approach to any expected claims, where the counterparty's assets are located, etc.); and

whether seeking an injunction at the outset would be worthwhile (to, for example, restrain a counterparty from terminating the contract or continuing to non-perform).

Conclusion

For businesses that rely on cross-border trade, this is a time of uncertainty and possible upheaval. It is incumbent on businesses to consider their legal position with respect to contractual counterparties who may be impacted, both to determine whether they may have legal grounds to modify their contracts to account for a changing financial environment or extricate themselves from a now-unwanted contractual commitment, or whether a counterparty may have the same.

Footnotes

1. It is incumbent on businesses who are currently, or anticipate engaging, in the process of completing a commercial contract, to protect themselves amidst the current cross-border uncertainty by incorporating contractual terms that address the new tariffs and the possibility of additional ones (such as tariff adjustment clauses) or otherwise provide flexibility in pricing to account for the possibility of sharply rising costs.

2. This bulletin primarily covers the common law Canadian provinces. Quebec is a civil law jurisdiction, and while many of the concepts covered in this bulletin apply equally in Quebec, there are also some differences. The interpretation of a parties’ contractual obligations in Quebec must be viewed through the lens of the Quebec Civil Code.

3. Contracts can be terminated without notice in certain limited circumstances. This includes where a non-performing party’s non-performance constitutes a fundamental breach of the contract. Courts consider fundamental breaches to be those that “go to the root of the contract.”

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.