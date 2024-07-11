The Government of Canada (GOC) has commenced a 30-day consultation period starting on July 2, 2024, to hear from interested parties "on potential policy responses to protect Canada's auto workers and its growing electric vehicle [EV] industry from China's unfair trade policies and practices."

The announcement follows recent action by the United States to increase Section 301 tariffs on the import of Chinese EVs and certain hybrids to 100 percent on August 1, 2024, and the European Commission's decision to apply provisional countervailing (anti-subsidy) duties on Chinese imports on July 4, 2024. The moves are in response to a rapid growth in China's annual EV exports from $0.2 billion in 2018 to $47.2 billion in 2021. Canada and its trading partners consider this growth to be the result of extensive state subsidies and other non-market practices.

GOC welcomes submissions on the following potential response measures: