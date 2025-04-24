Canadian And Global Insights From The 2024 Insurance Summit

In Fall 2024, Dentons Canada's Insurance group hosted its inaugural Insurance Summit, an event that brought together industry leaders to explore domestic and global trends, hot topics such as the AI revolution, regulatory updates and more.

We are pleased to share recordings from the event, featuring panels and discussions that deliver valuable insights and actionable takeaways. These resources are designed to help you navigate the rapidly evolving insurance landscape.

Click here to subscribe and receive the latest insurance law updates, as well as early details on Dentons' 2nd Annual Insurance Summit in Fall 2025.

In this session, Laurie LaPalme is joined by Peter Askew, President and CEO, Guy Carpenter, and Klaus Wilkens, President and CEO, Munich Re Canada, to discuss what your insurance business needs to consider as you expand your footprint into global jurisdictions. Learn valuable insights on navigating international markets.

In this session, Laurie LaPalme is joined by Huston Loke, Executive Vice President, Market Conduct, and Jordan Solway, Executive Vice President, Legal and Enforcement, at the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA). They discuss the FSRA's principles-based and outcomes-focused approach to regulating Managing General Agencies (MGAs) in Ontario, including its strategic oversight of insurers and MGAs, and how its supervision tools promote fair outcomes for insurance consumers. Learn how aligning regulatory goals can enhance your operations and help your business thrive in an evolving market.

About Dentons

Dentons is the world's first polycentric global law firm. A top 20 firm on the Acritas 2015 Global Elite Brand Index, the Firm is committed to challenging the status quo in delivering consistent and uncompromising quality and value in new and inventive ways. Driven to provide clients a competitive edge, and connected to the communities where its clients want to do business, Dentons knows that understanding local cultures is crucial to successfully completing a deal, resolving a dispute or solving a business challenge. Now the world's largest law firm, Dentons' global team builds agile, tailored solutions to meet the local, national and global needs of private and public clients of any size in more than 125 locations serving 50-plus countries. www.dentons.com

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances. Specific Questions relating to this article should be addressed directly to the author.