The Legal Implications Of B.C.'s Recent Atmospheric River: A Call For Flood Insurance Awareness

The recent atmospheric river in British Columbia highlights the urgent need for overland flood insurance and reveals the complex process residents face when filing claims after extreme weather events.

What is Overland Flood Coverage?

Whether it's a river that has breached its dikes, an atmospheric river, a breach of a dam or poor drainage during a storm, this coverage is separate and must be added to your insurance plan.

While some policies have coverage included, the limits tend to be low. Atmospheric rivers and the damage they cause is a recent phenomenon, and your coverage may not consider this risk or the potential damage.

You need to talk with your broker about adding this coverage and the appropriate limits that different insurers can purchase. If the home is eligible, it is best to endorse the policy to its total limits. This is crucial coverage in these changing times that many brokers overlook or rely on policy enhancement to cover with generally very low limits.

Mitigation Devices

Insurers evaluate (also known as underwriting) the coverage eligibility and limits they can provide. Underwriting involves a consideration of many factors. Some of these factors include your proximity to bodies of water, elevation, and preventative measures installed in or around your property (e.g., a flood retaining wall). These will include how close you are to a river or dam, your proximity to an inland body of water, the inland flood claims history of the area. These mitigation devices have proven to help mitigate or reduce the loss:

Backup valves

Sump pumps

Water alarms

We would advise you to contact your broker to discuss coverage. Overland flood coverage is separate and necessary to protect your home against the impact of atmospheric river floods.

Navigating the Claims Process

If you've been affected by the storm and have flood insurance, here are some critical steps to follow for processing your claim:

Document Everything: Take photos of the damage and create a detailed inventory of lost or damaged items. This documentation will be crucial for your claim. Notify Your Insurer: Contact your insurance company as soon as possible. Many insurers have specific timelines for reporting claims, especially after a significant event. Understand Your Policy: Review your policy to understand what is covered and what isn't. This will help you set realistic expectations for your claim. Keep Records: Maintain a record of all communications with your insurer, including dates, times, and the names of representatives you speak with. Consult a Lawyer: If you encounter difficulties with your claim or believe your insurer is not fulfilling its obligations, consulting a lawyer can provide clarity and direction.

As B.C. continues to grapple with the realities of climate change and increasingly severe weather events, the importance of insurance cannot be overstated. It's a small price to pay for protection against the potentially overwhelming costs of natural disasters.

Understanding the importance of flood insurance in safeguarding our homes and communities empowers us to take proactive steps in the face of natural disasters.

