5 November 2024

Recent Developments In Insurance Law 2024

Langlois Lawyers, LLP

On November 20, the Québec Bar Association's annual insurance law seminar, Recent Developments in Insurance Law, will take place. Langlois is proud to sponsor this not-to-be-missed event.

Our colleagues and partners Samuel Gagnon and Catherine Bourget will have the opportunity to discuss the exclusion of pollution coverage in civil liability insurance policies. They will explore the progress made in recent years and examine the case law on the subject in order to identify certain guidelines and better understand the scope of this exclusion.

This event will be conducted in French.

Visit the  Québec Bar website, available in French only.

