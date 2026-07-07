Blakes UpRound™: July 2026

Canadian Governments Invest in Innovation, Talent and Domestic Competitiveness — Federal and provincial governments, frequently alongside private-sector partners, have introduced a series of new funding programs, capital sources and talent initiatives designed to support the retention and growth of technology, intellectual property and human capital in Canada. This edition's Market Insight is a summary of recent initiatives that are of particular relevance to companies, founders and investors operating in Canada’s innovation economy.

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In This Edition

Geopolitical shifts and rising competition have made domestic investment in innovation, talent and resilient supply chains a critical economic imperative for Canada.

Insight into key regulatory and policy developments across AI, employment, financial services, and capital markets, plus other need-to-know topics.

Larger-sized deals in the later stage have been the trend so far in 2026.

Market Insights

Canadian Governments Invest in Innovation, Talent and Domestic Competitiveness — Federal and provincial governments, frequently alongside private-sector partners, have introduced a series of new funding programs, capital sources and talent initiatives designed to support the retention and growth of technology, intellectual property and human capital in Canada. This edition's Market Insight is a summary of recent initiatives that are of particular relevance to companies, founders and investors operating in Canada’s innovation economy.

Read more in our new Blakes Bulletin: Canadian Governments Invest in Innovation, Talent and Domestic Competitiveness.

Legal Update

Founders and investors may find the following insights from our Blakes colleagues helpful and instructive:

Deal Monitor

Data sourced from PitchBook.

After the spike in 2021, the market has stabilized over the past few years, with 2026 trending to finish around the same mark as 2023, 2024 and 2025 in total deal value. At this point in the year, later-stage deals have generated the most value.

Information technology continues to stand out as the most active sector, accounting for approximately 41% of total deals in 2026-YTD. Consistent with prior years, healthcare and commercial products and services remain the next most active sectors, together representing roughly 39% of overall deal volume.

The largest transaction so far in 2026 has been Ontario-based Waabi’s US$850‑million Series C financing, co-led by Khosla Ventures and Uber, underscoring strong investor confidence in its AI-driven autonomous trucking platform and its expansion into commercial deployment and robotaxis. Blakes advised Khosla Ventures, one of Silicon Valley’s leading venture capital firms, on the transaction. Founded by a University of Toronto professor, Waabi is at the forefront of next-generation autonomous trucking technology. In parallel, Blakes also advised on the US$50‑million Series B financing of Toronto-based legaltech startup Spellbook, which provides an AI-powered contract review platform for lawyers.

Other notable transactions include Nesto’s C$302-million in Series E funding led by Fidelity, Fonds de solidarite FTQ and Diagram Ventures; and Beacon’s US$225-million in Series C funding led by General Catalyst and HarbourVest Partners.

Roughly halfway through 2026, overall investment value remains resilient, pointing to a market increasingly defined by larger financings. Year-to-date activity suggests that larger deal sizes, particularly in later-stage financing, are contributing more to overall market activity than broad-based deal volume.

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