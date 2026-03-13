The Federal Government And Musqueam Nation Sign Historic Agreements Recognizing Aboriginal Land Title | CityNews Interview With Anita Boscariol (Video)

In a recent CityNews interview, Anita Boscariol breaks down the significance of the new agreements between the federal government and the Musqueam Nation, marking a historic recognition of Aboriginal land title within Musqueam's traditional territory. The federal government has officially approved three landmark agreements, affirming Musqueam's Aboriginal rights, including title, and strengthening their role in stewardship, fisheries management, and marine governance. These agreements represent a major step toward reconciliation and clarify what this recognition means for land ownership in the region.

Watch the full interview here.

