Québec's Bill 5: Fast Track For Priority And National Projects

On December 9, 2025, the Government of Québec introduced Bill 5, entitled "An Act to accelerate the granting of authorizations required for the completion of priority projects and of national scope."

Across over 80 countries, Dentons helps you grow, protect, operate and finance your organization by providing uniquely global and deeply local legal solutions. Polycentric, purpose-driven and committed to inclusion, diversity, equity and sustainability, we focus on what matters most to you.

Article Insights

Dentons Canada LLP are most popular: within Technology and Tax topic(s)

with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives

in Canada

with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy, Banking & Credit and Insurance industries

On December 9, 2025, the Government of Québec introduced Bill 5, entitled “An Act to accelerate the granting of authorizations required for the completion of priority projects and of national scope.” Announced in the Fall 2025 Economic and Financial Update, this initiative is part of the Government's desire to facilitate the rapid implementation of major strategic projects.

Objectives and scope

This Bill aims to provide the government with a mechanism to designate certain projects as “priorities and of national importance” for a period of five years. These projects, whose successful implementation must be plausible, must be of clear collective interest. For the purposes of this designation, the government may consider contributing to Québec's autonomy and resilience (particularly in the energy, critical and strategic minerals or infrastructure sectors), generating significant economic benefits, taking into account the interests of local and Indigenous communities, and achieving government targets related to the energy transition objectives.

Single authorization and administrative simplification

The suggested process is based on the granting of a single authorization, issued by the government, replacing all the permissions normally required under the Acts and regulations listed in Schedule I of the Bill. This authorization may be subject to conditions, requirements or restrictions, and the Government will retain the right to modify, suspend, revoke or authorize its transfer. Some preparatory work may be authorized before the final authorization is granted. An authorization will lapse two years after it is granted if the designated project has not begun.

Maintaining standards and meeting obligations

The draft law expressly provides that the acceleration of procedures cannot exempt developers from the obligations provided for by the applicable laws or restrict the powers of inspection, investigation or sanction of the competent authorities. The environmental assessment procedures under the Environment Quality Act (chapter Q-2) will remain mandatory for projects subject to them, as will the public hearing process, which, to the extent that the issues relating to the designated project are brought to the attention of the public at that hearing, will replace the public consultation mechanisms provided for in the other Acts listed in Schedule I or in the regulations made for the purpose of their application.

Sectoral relief measures

Specific provisions are included in the Bill to simplify procedures in several key sectors such as agricultural areas, forests, mines and public lands, by providing for the exemption from certain legislative requirements.

Transparency and monitoring

The Minister will be required to make public various information relating to the progress of projects, the authorizations issued and the conditions attached to them, subject to the protection of commercial and industrial secrets and the location of threatened or vulnerable species.

Coming into force and transitional provisions

The law will apply for a period of five years from its assent, with transitional measures for projects already under evaluation. It is provided that insofar as the process of evaluating a project is already underway, once the project has been designated as a priority project of national scope, pending applications for permits giving the promoter the right to carry out his project or the activities necessary for its implementation provided for in the laws referred to in Annex I are to be continued and decided in accordance with the provisions of the new law. The Minister of Finance will be responsible for its implementation.

Conclusion

This Bill marks a significant evolution in the management of major projects in Québec, seeking to reconcile speed of execution, predictability for developers and maintenance of high standards in terms of the environment, safety and respect for the rights of Indigenous communities.

About Dentons

Dentons is the world's first polycentric global law firm. A top 20 firm on the Acritas 2015 Global Elite Brand Index, the Firm is committed to challenging the status quo in delivering consistent and uncompromising quality and value in new and inventive ways. Driven to provide clients a competitive edge, and connected to the communities where its clients want to do business, Dentons knows that understanding local cultures is crucial to successfully completing a deal, resolving a dispute or solving a business challenge. Now the world's largest law firm, Dentons' global team builds agile, tailored solutions to meet the local, national and global needs of private and public clients of any size in more than 125 locations serving 50-plus countries. www.dentons.com

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances. Specific Questions relating to this article should be addressed directly to the author.