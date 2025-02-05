Indigenous Law Insights: The Crown's Honour In Indigenous Contracts And New 'Reconciliatory' Approach To Breach Damages

Stay current with the latest developments in Indigenous law and policy across Canada by joining Osler's Indigenous Law Insights, a monthly 30-minute webinar series designed for legal and business professionals.

In our January session, Richard King, partner and Co-Chair of the Regulatory, Indigenous, and Environmental Group, will explores how the honour of the Crown is engaged when governments enter contracts with Indigenous peoples. He also introduces a new "reconciliatory" approach to addressing damages from breaches of the honour of the Crown.

Additionally, Brodie Noga, associate, analyzes a recent landmark decision from the Ontario Court of Appeal, where Aboriginal interest in land overrode a fee simple title held by private landowners.

Each of our Indigenous Law Insights webinars provides timely and practical information on what these developments mean for your business.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.