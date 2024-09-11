Ways To Learn & Grow This Truth And Reconciliation Day

It's important to honour the history, culture, and contributions of Indigenous peoples in Canada, not only on Truth and Reconciliation Day but every day; the day is an opportunity for us to reflect on the ongoing journey toward healing and understanding.

We wanted to share some ways to continue learning and growing: events to attend in the Lower Mainland, insightful books to read, and organizations that do tremendous work in our community to donate to. Whether you are looking to learn more, offer your support, or simply to reflect on the importance of recognition, we hope these ideas inspire you to participate in this important day of reflection and action.

Events to Attend:

Books to read:

"21 Things You May Not Know About the Indian Act" by Bob Joseph

Explores the historical and ongoing impact of the Indian Act on Indigenous Peoples in Canada.(Purchase at Black Bond Books)

"The Inconvenient Indian: A Curious Account of Native People in North America" by Thomas King

A provocative look at the history and issues surrounding Indigenous peoples in North America.(Purchase at Black Bond Books)

"They Called Me Number One" by Bev Sellars

A personal account of the author's experience in a residential school and its lasting effects. (Purchase at UBC Bookstore)

"Indigenous Writes: A Guide to First Nations, Métis, and Inuit Issues in Canada" by Chelsea Vowel

Provides insights into contemporary Indigenous issues in Canada. (Purchase at Indigo)



"Five Little Indians" by Michelle Good

A novel following the lives of five residential school survivors as they struggle to overcome the trauma of their past. (Purchase at UBC Bookstore

Organizations to support:

What lawyers can do:

Lawyers can play a critical role in advancing reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples, guided by frameworks such as the Law Society of British Columbia's Indigenous Framework and other initiatives. The Law Society, through its framework adopted in 2022, outlines six key principles, including the expectation of Indigenous involvement in decisions affecting their interests and acknowledgment of Indigenous histories, cultures, and governance systems. Lawyers are encouraged to integrate these principles into their practice, ensuring culturally safe, trauma-informed regulatory processes. Additionally, the Canadian Bar Association (CBA) offers resources to support the profession's role in truth and reconciliation through educational materials and action plans.

We hope these suggestions help you find meaningful ways to engage and reflect. Remember, the journey toward reconciliation is ongoing, and every step we take—whether through learning, attending events, or supporting community organizations—brings us closer to a more inclusive and understanding society.

Let's continue this conversation together.

