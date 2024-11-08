ARTICLE
8 November 2024

Bare Trust Reporting Exemption For 2024 Tax Year

F
Fasken

Contributor

Fasken logo
Fasken is a leading international law firm with more than 700 lawyers and 10 offices on four continents. Clients rely on us for practical, innovative and cost-effective legal services. We solve the most complex business and litigation challenges, providing exceptional value and putting clients at the centre of all we do. For additional information, please visit the Firm’s website at fasken.com.
Explore Firm Details
Lexpert Firm Profile
On October 29, 2024, the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) released a statement providing for a continuation of an existing exemption, exempting bare trusts from having to file a T3 Income Tax and Information Return...
Canada Tax
Photo of Corina Weigl
Photo of Emily Hubling
Photo of Latoya Brown
Authors

On October 29, 2024, the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) released a statement providing for a continuation of an existing exemption, exempting bare trusts from having to file a T3 Income Tax and Information Return, including Schedule 15, for the 2024 tax year. The exemption applies unless the CRA makes a direct request for a filing.

This announcement comes in advance of the filing deadline of March 31, 2025. However, it is important to note that this announcement only applies to bare trusts and does not apply to express and other affected trusts, which will be required to file for the 2024 tax year.

While this exemption is a continuation from the 2023 tax year, it is unknown if this exemption will continue in the future. We will continue to monitor developments regarding bare trust reporting requirements.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Corina Weigl
Corina Weigl
Photo of Emily Hubling
Emily Hubling
Photo of Latoya Brown
Latoya Brown
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More